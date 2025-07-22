E-Paper | July 23, 2025

Former Punjab governor Mian Muhammad Azhar passes away

Dawn.com Published July 22, 2025 Updated July 22, 2025 11:00pm
A photo of Mian Muhammad Azhar. — National Assembly website
A photo of Mian Muhammad Azhar. — National Assembly website

Former Punjab governor and PTI-backed MNA Mian Muhammad Azhar passed away on Tuesday, his party confirmed.

The PTI announced the death in a post on X and extended its condolences to his son and party leader, Hammad Azhar.

Communications Minister Abdul Aleem Khan praised him as a person of “noble character” whose “political and national services” would be remembered for a long time.

Former Sindh governor and ex-PTI leader Imran Ismail said he was deeply saddened to hear of the death and praised the deceased as a “distinguished political figure”.

He was the governor of Punjab from August 11, 1990, till April 10, 1993.

He was also the founding president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and joined the PTI in October 2011.

He was the PTI-backed candidate in the February 2024 general elections for NA-129(Lahore-XIII) and joined the Sunni Ittehad Council later on.

In January 2024, he was also taken into custody in Lahore only to be released after a few hours as police launched a crackdown on PTI-affiliated candidates and supporters who took to the streets on party founder Imran Khan’s call.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Senate polls
22 Jul, 2025

Senate polls

THERE was a lot to unpack as KP’s provincial assembly finally returned its representatives to the Senate on ...
‘Honour’ kills
Updated 22 Jul, 2025

‘Honour’ kills

No life should be lost to toxic control; women are not the family’s social currency.
Traders’ strike
22 Jul, 2025

Traders’ strike

ALTHOUGH the government managed to exploit the power struggle between rival factions in the Federation of Pakistan...
Resilience or ruin
Updated 21 Jul, 2025

Resilience or ruin

THE utter devastation witnessed across Pakistan this monsoon season is, tragically, neither new nor unexpected....
Handle with care
21 Jul, 2025

Handle with care

HERITAGE sites are pathways to the past that vitalise the present and provide vision for the future. While Karachi...
Death penalty
21 Jul, 2025

Death penalty

IT is a welcome step, albeit one that feels insufficient in its scope. The Senate last week passed a bill to abolish...