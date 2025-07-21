E-Paper | July 21, 2025

US president pledges help for Afghan refugees held in UAE

Reuters Published July 21, 2025 Updated July 21, 2025 08:18am

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Sunday vowed to help Afghans who have been detained in the United Arab Emirates for years after fleeing Taliban rule in their homeland.

“I will try to save them, starting right now,” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social, linking to an article about the Afghans held in limbo.

The pledge comes despite Mr Trump’s broader immigration restrictions, as the Republican president suspended refugee resettlement after taking office in January, while his administration terminated temporary deportation protections for thousands of Afghans in the US in April.

The UAE, a close US security partner, agreed in 2021 to temporarily house several thousand Afghans evacuated from Kabul as the Taliban seized power during the final stages of the US military withdrawal.

The evacuees have remained there since. The number of Afghans still detained in the Gulf remains unclear.

Published in Dawn, July 21st, 2025

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Resilience or ruin
Updated 21 Jul, 2025

Resilience or ruin

THE utter devastation witnessed across Pakistan this monsoon season is, tragically, neither new nor unexpected....
Handle with care
21 Jul, 2025

Handle with care

HERITAGE sites are pathways to the past that vitalise the present and provide vision for the future. While Karachi...
Death penalty
21 Jul, 2025

Death penalty

IT is a welcome step, albeit one that feels insufficient in its scope. The Senate last week passed a bill to abolish...
Beyond the surplus
Updated 20 Jul, 2025

Beyond the surplus

Long-term solution to our recurring balance-of-payments crises lies in resolving the structural gaps.
Dire straits
20 Jul, 2025

Dire straits

THE state has a major problem on its hands. The people of KP are repeatedly making it clear that they have no ...
Attack mindset
20 Jul, 2025

Attack mindset

HAVING begun Mike Hesson’s era as head coach with a convincing home Twenty20 series victory against Bangladesh,...