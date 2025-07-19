Karachi’s business community partially heeds strike call against new FBR powers

The business community in Karachi observed a partial strike on Saturday against the tax measures and arrest powers of the federal tax authority under the Finance Act FY26.

The call for a countrywide strike was issued last week by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), backed by trade bodies, industrial area associations, petroleum dealers, transporters, and chain store operators. The KCCI protested against what they described as anti-business measures and proposed provincial labour policies.

“A partial strike was observed in Karachi on the call of industrialists and supported by traders of markets against enhancing FBR’s powers to conduct raids and arrests of businessmen,” All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Atiq Mir told Dawn.com.

All Karachi Tajir Ittehad is an association of markets and shopkeepers in the metropolis.

Mir said that the markets at Gul Plaza, Teen Talwar in Clifton and Nursery remained open. However, the majority of traders have supported the strike, though some of the traders have reservations over the nature of demands, he said.

“The demands of small traders were not included, particularly regarding the raids on shops and closure of shops on the pretext of being in poor condition,” he added.

A leader of the markets in the Old City areas, Sharjeel Goplani, told Dawn.com, “A partial strike was observed as Lea Market, Urdu Bazaar as well as Timber and Furniture markets remained open.”

The expanded enforcement powers for the FBR include the authority to block high-value financial transactions by non-filers — such as vehicle and property purchases, investment in securities and mutual funds, and opening certain prestigious bank accounts — along with powers to seal unregistered business premises, confiscate goods and recover taxes from firms, including those in the public sector. The move has generated criticism from many quarters.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry had also announced its participation in the strike, condemning the enhanced powers granted to FBR officials and the lack of consultation with the private sector.

A day earlier, the business community appeared divided over the strike with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice-President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon claiming that chambers and trade associations had agreed to defer the strike following a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries Haroon Akhtar Khan.