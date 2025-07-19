E-Paper | July 19, 2025

Karachi’s business community partially heeds strike call against new FBR powers

Imtiaz Ali Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 05:06pm
A shop is closed in Karachi as a shutter-down strike was observed by the business community in some parts of the city on July 19. — Photo by author
A shop is closed in Karachi as a shutter-down strike was observed by the business community in some parts of the city on July 19. — Photo by author

The business community in Karachi observed a partial strike on Saturday against the tax measures and arrest powers of the federal tax authority under the Finance Act FY26.

The call for a countrywide strike was issued last week by the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), backed by trade bodies, industrial area associations, petroleum dealers, transporters, and chain store operators. The KCCI protested against what they described as anti-business measures and proposed provincial labour policies.

“A partial strike was observed in Karachi on the call of industrialists and supported by traders of markets against enhancing FBR’s powers to conduct raids and arrests of businessmen,” All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Chairman Atiq Mir told Dawn.com.

All Karachi Tajir Ittehad is an association of markets and shopkeepers in the metropolis.

Mir said that the markets at Gul Plaza, Teen Talwar in Clifton and Nursery remained open. However, the majority of traders have supported the strike, though some of the traders have reservations over the nature of demands, he said.

“The demands of small traders were not included, particularly regarding the raids on shops and closure of shops on the pretext of being in poor condition,” he added.

A leader of the markets in the Old City areas, Sharjeel Goplani, told Dawn.com, “A partial strike was observed as Lea Market, Urdu Bazaar as well as Timber and Furniture markets remained open.”

The expanded enforcement powers for the FBR include the authority to block high-value financial transactions by non-filers — such as vehicle and property purchases, investment in securities and mutual funds, and opening certain prestigious bank accounts — along with powers to seal unregistered business premises, confiscate goods and recover taxes from firms, including those in the public sector. The move has generated criticism from many quarters.

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry had also announced its participation in the strike, condemning the enhanced powers granted to FBR officials and the lack of consultation with the private sector.

A day earlier, the business community appeared divided over the strike with Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Senior Vice-President Saquib Fayyaz Magoon claiming that chambers and trade associations had agreed to defer the strike following a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries Haroon Akhtar Khan.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Budget 2025 26
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Revamping the ecosystem

Revamping the ecosystem

Ishrat Husain
Key to high-quality performance of public sector institutions lies in attracting, retaining and motivating civil servants of high calibre throughout the system.

Editorial

Rain havoc
Updated 19 Jul, 2025

Rain havoc

Thursday’s events must be seen not as an isolated disaster, but as a warning of what lies ahead.
Shattered Strip
19 Jul, 2025

Shattered Strip

THE Gaza siege has now crossed 650 days and the situation continues to take one ugly turn after another. True, even...
Battling drugs
19 Jul, 2025

Battling drugs

PAKISTAN’s war on drug trafficking has been ongoing for several years. But the country remains awash in the ...
Soaring again
Updated 18 Jul, 2025

Soaring again

The lifting of the ban by the UK will lead to several welcome developments.
Terror in Kalat
18 Jul, 2025

Terror in Kalat

THE unrest in Balochistan is increasingly taking on an ugly and dangerous colour, with repeated, indiscriminate...
Economic exclusion
18 Jul, 2025

Economic exclusion

FOR all the progress made in Pakistan towards the inclusion of women across the sociopolitical divide, comprehensive...