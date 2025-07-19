E-Paper | July 19, 2025

PAF aircraft win two global awards at UK airshow: state media

Dawn.com Published July 19, 2025 Updated July 19, 2025 03:04pm

Fighter jets of the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) won top awards in two categories at the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) 2025 in the United Kingdom, state-run PTV reported on Saturday.

RIAT, which runs from July 18 to 20, is one of the world’s largest military airshows, has been running for over 50 years and powers the Royal Air Force Charitable Trust, according to its website.

On Thursday, a PAF contingent comprising “state-of-the-art JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter aircraft and the C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, landed at the Royal Air Force Base Fairford in the UK to participate in the prestigious” RIAT 2025, a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

The JF-17 Block-III was awarded the “Spirit of the Meet Trophy” for its “striking livery and the incredible journey from Pakistan with non-stop air-to-air refuelling,” PTV reported.

According to ISPR’s press release earlier this week, the JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighters executed successful Air-to-Air Refuelling operations en route to the UK with the support of a PAF IL-78 aerial refuelling tanker.

Meanwhile, the C-130H Hercules was awarded the “Concours d’Elegance Trophy”.

“These awards were given in recognition of the aircrafts’ excellent flying and technical skills,” PTV said.

It added that the JF-17C Block III represents Pakistan’s “advanced defence technology”.

“This success has honoured Pakistan’s aviation sector on an international level.”

PTV called the success at RIAT a “testament to the recognition of the capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force”.

In May, when Pakistan downed Indian jets as retaliation for late-night strikes during the Pakistan-India conflict, the PAF formally acknowledged a month later that it was the Kamra-based 15 Squadron that led the charge in shooting down them down.

The event is now considered one of the largest air-to-air engagements in South Asia in more than half a century.

“There is a palpable sense of enthusiasm across the United Kingdom following the recent Pakistan-India conflict, as aviation enthusiasts and defence observers were eagerly looking forward to the arrival of the Pakistan Air Force’s JF-17 Thunder Block-III,” the statement said.

“The aircraft’s combat-proven capabilities and operational excellence have garnered significant global attention, making its appearance at RIAT a highly anticipated highlight in the aerospace and defence community.”

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Revamping the ecosystem

Revamping the ecosystem

Ishrat Husain
Key to high-quality performance of public sector institutions lies in attracting, retaining and motivating civil servants of high calibre throughout the system.

Editorial

Rain havoc
Updated 19 Jul, 2025

Rain havoc

Thursday’s events must be seen not as an isolated disaster, but as a warning of what lies ahead.
Shattered Strip
19 Jul, 2025

Shattered Strip

THE Gaza siege has now crossed 650 days and the situation continues to take one ugly turn after another. True, even...
Battling drugs
19 Jul, 2025

Battling drugs

PAKISTAN’s war on drug trafficking has been ongoing for several years. But the country remains awash in the ...
Soaring again
Updated 18 Jul, 2025

Soaring again

The lifting of the ban by the UK will lead to several welcome developments.
Terror in Kalat
18 Jul, 2025

Terror in Kalat

THE unrest in Balochistan is increasingly taking on an ugly and dangerous colour, with repeated, indiscriminate...
Economic exclusion
18 Jul, 2025

Economic exclusion

FOR all the progress made in Pakistan towards the inclusion of women across the sociopolitical divide, comprehensive...