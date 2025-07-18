E-Paper | July 18, 2025

PTI decries Imran’s ‘death cell’ treatment

Ikram Junaidi Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 09:37am

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Thursday condemned the treatment of the party’s incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, alleging the former prime minister has been confined to a “death cell” and deprived of his fundamental rights.

At a press conference, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram said Mr Khan is being held in isolation for 22 hours a day and warned that the treatment of detainees, coupled with judicial and economic failures, is pushing the country towards a constitutional and humanitarian crisis.

“Despite being a former prime minister, Khan was denied both his status and even the basic rights of an ordinary prisoner, which was matter of grave concern, as he was the country’s most popular leader, and the entire nation was deeply worried about his wellbeing and safety,” Mr Akram said.

He said that the PTI founder has been denied access to newspapers, television and books and that meetings with friends and political associates have been suspended.

Waqqas warns of constitutional, humanitarian crises due to judicial and economic failures

Mr Akram added that Khan’s legal team has been blocked from consulting him on more than 200 cases, calling it “an outright violation of his right to a fair legal defence”.

Mr Akram accused jail authorities of repeatedly violating court orders that permit meetings with six designated individuals, showing a “blatant contempt of court.”

He also said Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, has been denied family visits, while Aleema Khan was not being allowed to visit her brother and other sisters were granted visits only occasionally.

Highlighting the condition of other detained party leaders, Mr Akram called the worsening health of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi “a matter of urgent humanitarian concern.”

Referring to the cancer-surviving politician Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mr Akram said: “Even if she defeated Nawaz Sharif politically, her basic human rights cannot be ignored.”

Mr Akram criticised the judiciary, noting that senior leader Ejaz Chaudhry remains imprisoned in a case despite being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

“I appeal to the Chief Justice of Pakistan that your directives are being openly discarded by Adiala Jail administration,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Soaring again
Updated 18 Jul, 2025

Soaring again

The lifting of the ban by the UK will lead to several welcome developments.
Terror in Kalat
18 Jul, 2025

Terror in Kalat

THE unrest in Balochistan is increasingly taking on an ugly and dangerous colour, with repeated, indiscriminate...
Economic exclusion
18 Jul, 2025

Economic exclusion

FOR all the progress made in Pakistan towards the inclusion of women across the sociopolitical divide, comprehensive...
Digital gaps
Updated 17 Jul, 2025

Digital gaps

Digital technology affords Pakistan a unique opportunity to transform itself into a dynamic digital economy.
A grave matter
17 Jul, 2025

A grave matter

IT is a weighty issue, and one which many would not touch with a barge pole, primarily out of concern for...
Vaccine paradox
17 Jul, 2025

Vaccine paradox

PAKISTAN has recorded its highest-ever coverage of the DTP vaccine — protecting children against diphtheria,...