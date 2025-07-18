PTI decries Imran’s ‘death cell’ treatment

ISLAMABAD: The PTI on Thursday condemned the treatment of the party’s incarcerated founder, Imran Khan, alleging the former prime minister has been confined to a “death cell” and deprived of his fundamental rights.

At a press conference, PTI Central Information Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram said Mr Khan is being held in isolation for 22 hours a day and warned that the treatment of detainees, coupled with judicial and economic failures, is pushing the country towards a constitutional and humanitarian crisis.

“Despite being a former prime minister, Khan was denied both his status and even the basic rights of an ordinary prisoner, which was matter of grave concern, as he was the country’s most popular leader, and the entire nation was deeply worried about his wellbeing and safety,” Mr Akram said.

He said that the PTI founder has been denied access to newspapers, television and books and that meetings with friends and political associates have been suspended.

Waqqas warns of constitutional, humanitarian crises due to judicial and economic failures

Mr Akram added that Khan’s legal team has been blocked from consulting him on more than 200 cases, calling it “an outright violation of his right to a fair legal defence”.

Mr Akram accused jail authorities of repeatedly violating court orders that permit meetings with six designated individuals, showing a “blatant contempt of court.”

He also said Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, has been denied family visits, while Aleema Khan was not being allowed to visit her brother and other sisters were granted visits only occasionally.

Highlighting the condition of other detained party leaders, Mr Akram called the worsening health of former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi “a matter of urgent humanitarian concern.”

Referring to the cancer-surviving politician Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mr Akram said: “Even if she defeated Nawaz Sharif politically, her basic human rights cannot be ignored.”

Mr Akram criticised the judiciary, noting that senior leader Ejaz Chaudhry remains imprisoned in a case despite being granted bail by the Supreme Court.

“I appeal to the Chief Justice of Pakistan that your directives are being openly discarded by Adiala Jail administration,” he said.

Published in Dawn, July 18th, 2025