Reko Diq paid $17.5m royalties to Balochistan government

QUETTA: Reko-Diq Mining Company (RDMC) has paid more than $17.5m in royalties to the Balochistan government, its officials said on Thursday.

The details were shared during a media briefing on the Reko-Diq project’s progress.

Communications Manager Samia Ali Shah said payments tallied as of June 2025 include $17.5m in royalties to the Balochistan government and nearly $3.8m to the federal government on account of employees and others parties’ income taxes collected by the company.

Ms Shah explained that the Balochistan government holds a 25 per cent partnership in the project without making any direct investment. The overall venture is a 50-50 partnership between the government of Pakistan and RDMC.

The briefing also highlighted the company’s efforts in local workforce development.

Present at the event were trainees who had just returned to Pakistan after completing 18 months of training in Argentina, sponsored by the company.

“The young talent going for training abroad comprises 14pc females,” Ms Shah said, adding the project has long-term benefits for the region.

