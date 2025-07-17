E-Paper | July 17, 2025

Businesses gear up for nationwide strike

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 17, 2025 Updated July 17, 2025 08:40am

KARACHI: President of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Muhammad Jawed Bilwani, on Wednesday categorically denied rumours of any postponement or cancellation of the nationwide strike scheduled for July 19, affirming that the shutdown will proceed as planned.

The KCCI has installed hoardings and billboards across major arteries of Karachi announcing the complete strike, with slogans demanding respect for taxpayers “instead of handcuffs”.

Despite the formation of a high-level committee by Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb to hold consultations with traders on budgetary measures aimed at documenting the economy, the KCCI leadership remains resolute in its decision. The committee, comprised of multiple stakeholders, has been tasked with conducting a 30-day consultation process to formulate a consensus-based proposal for submission to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the federal cabinet.

Mr Bilwani said the strike decision was reaffirmed following an unproductive meeting with the finance minister, where key demands to suspend five major anti-business measures were left unaddressed. These demands include the immediate withdrawal of Sections 37A and 37B, which grant sweeping powers of arrest and prosecution to tax officials; repeal of Section 21(S), which imposes penalties on cash transactions of Rs200,000 or more; abolition of Section 40C, mandating the e-Bilty system for goods transport; rollback of SRO 709, which enforces a flawed digital invoicing system; and restoration of the Final Tax Regime (FTR) for exporters.

KCCI confirms July 19 shutdown over unaddressed tax grievances

In a statement, Mr Bilwani criticised those spreading rumours about the strike, stating that such elements have no affiliation with the movement and are not part of the consultative process.

He stressed that the strike call was the result of extensive discussions with presidents and representatives of leading chambers of commerce and industry from all four provinces.

He further clarified that any decision to defer or cancel the strike would only be made through mutual consensus and formally announced at a joint press conference attended by all supporting chambers. “No decision will be made unilaterally or behind closed doors,” he assured.

Mr Bilwani lashed out at those disseminating false narratives, calling them enemies of the business community attempting to derail a unified national cause. He reaffirmed that preparations for the strike are complete across the country and appealed to industrialists, wholesalers, shopkeepers, and traders to stand in solidarity with the movement for the sake of the economy and the nation.

He concluded by urging the business community and the public to disregard misinformation and rely solely on official announcements issued by the KCCI and its legitimate partners.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2025

