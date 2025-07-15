Rant against CM: reply sought on habeas plea

LAHORE: A sessions court on Monday sought a reply from Johar Town police on a habeas corpus petition seeking the recovery of a man allegedly arrested for using abusive language against Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

Muhammad Umar filed the petition for the recovery of his father, Muhammad Sajid.

Representing the petitioner, Advocate Sameer Khan Khattak alleged that Johar Town police had illegally detained his client’s father for the past two days.

He claimed that Sajid had been arrested without any registered case and had not been produced before any court.

The counsel also stated that the police had forced the petitioner’s father to record apology videos, which were later circulated on social media.

He asked the court to order the recovery and release of the petitioner’s father.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Ghulam Farid issued a notice to the Johar Town station house officer (SHO) and directed him to file a reply by July 15.

A few days ago, a video of Sajid riding a motorcycle in the rain went viral on social media, in which he could be heard using abusive language against the chief minister.

