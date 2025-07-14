E-Paper | July 14, 2025

Ex-mill sugar price now fixed at Rs165/kg: ministry

Tahir Sherani Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 09:56pm

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Monday announced that the ex-mill price of sugar has been fixed at Rs165 per kilogramme, marking an increase of Rs25 from the fixed price last June.

An official statement issued by the ministry said that the government and sugar industry had reached an agreement on the new ex-mill price of the commodity.

“All provincial governments will ensure the availability of cheap sugar to the public in light of this decision,” the statement read.

Last week, the federal government approved the import of half a million tonnes of sugar in a bid to maintain affordable prices of the commodity.

“The committee approved the import of up to 500,000 metric tonnes of sugar to ensure a stable supply and maintain affordable prices nationwide,” said a statement posted on X.

In March, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar said that retail sugar prices should not exceed Rs164 after the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) warned sugar mills against price manipulation.

Dar said that according to news reports, there was a spike in sugar prices to Rs178-179, which was “obviously not tolerable” to the prime minister.

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Tax unrest
Updated 14 Jul, 2025

Tax unrest

Govt has a very poor track record of staying the course of tough decisions that affect the ruling party’s core political base.
Surging numbers
14 Jul, 2025

Surging numbers

PAKISTAN is running out of time — and space. Our population, now over 240m, continues to grow at nearly 2pc a ...
Media matters
14 Jul, 2025

Media matters

PAKISTAN’s journalists are no strangers to living dangerously. The Freedom Network’s new report, Journalism in...
Hybrid worries
Updated 13 Jul, 2025

Hybrid worries

Once elected office is reduced to theatre, useful only for maintaining appearances, it becomes a stage for managing perceptions rather than exercising power.
Bitter taste
13 Jul, 2025

Bitter taste

THE government’s plan to import 350,000 tonnes of sugar, months after allowing the export of more than twice that...
No red lines
13 Jul, 2025

No red lines

THE US’ move to sanction Francesca Albanese, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied...