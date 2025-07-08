Heavy rain expected countrywide over next two days: PMD

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Tuesday issued an alert for heavy rainfall in several parts of the country, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northeast Punjab, Azad Kashmir and parts of Balochistan, for the next two days.

Monsoon rains fall across the region from June to September, offering respite from the summer heat. They are crucial to replenishing water supplies and agriculture, and therefore the livelihoods of millions of farmers and food security. However, they also wreak havoc by triggering deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.

At least 19 people lost their lives in Balochistan, KP, and the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi due to rain-related incidents in the past two days. An alert by the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) about a possible flood-like situation in various parts of the country has prompted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to order the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to be prepared to deal with potential emergencies.

In its latest weather update issued today, the Met Office said, “Monsoon rains continue to lash Pakistan, with further downpours expected in upper parts till July 10, 2025.

“Rain-wind/thundershower are expected today (July 8) in Punjab, KP, Azad Kashmir, GB, northeastern and southern Balochistan and Islamabad.”

The Met Office added that “heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places in Kashmir, northeastern Punjab, Potohar region, and northeastern and southern Balochistan”.

“The public is urged to exercise caution and stay informed as rain continues in the coming days,” the weather agency advised.

The low-lying areas in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera and Peshawar are expected to be submerged due to heavy rainfall, it warned.

Islamabad and other areas will receive downpours with strong winds and thunderstorms, while Karachi and other areas of Sindh’s coastal belt could receive drizzling or light rainfall, it added.

The advisory warned against flooding in rainwater drains and local streams in Galliyat; Islamabad/Rawalpindi; Kashmir; KP’s Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Buner, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Nowshera, Swabi and Mardan districts; Punjab’s Dera Ghazi Khan and Murree; and Balochistan’s Barkhan, Kohlu, Musakhail, Dera Bugti, Nasirabad, Sibi, Loralai, Zhob, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Awaran, Panjgur and Turbat districts.

It cautioned that heavy rainfall and downpours could cause landslides, leading to roadblocks and hurdles in traffic flow in the KP districts, Murree, Galliyat and Azad Kashmir.

In 24 hours since 8am yesterday, several cities recorded heavy to moderate rainfall across Pakistan.

In Punjab, Sheikhupura received 48mm of rainfall, Lahore 75mm, Islamabad 37mm (16mm in Saidpur, 12mm in Zero Point, 9mm in Golra), Gujranwala 6mm, Murree 5mm, Faisalabad 4mm, Sialkot 2mm, and 1mm each in Mandi Bahauddin and Hafizabad, along with traces of rainfall in Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar and Kasur.

In KP, Balakot received the highest amount of rainfall (40mm), while Kakul ranked second with 31mm. Malam Jabba recorded 17mm; Bannu 8mm; Lower Dir 4mm; Cherat 2mm; Upper Dir, Bajaur and Ghalanai 1mm each; and traces of rain in Kalam and Peshawar.

In Sindh, Badin received 4mm of rainfall, Mithi 2mm, while Jacobabad, Larkana, Hyderabad and Karachi received traces. Balochistan’s Kalat recorded 17mm and Ziarat 12mm, with light rainfall in Lasbela.

In Azad Kashmir, Bandi Abbaspur received 7mm, Muzaffarabad 13mm (city area 7mm and airport 6mm), and Rawalakot and Kotli witnessed 1mm each.