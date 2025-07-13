E-Paper | July 14, 2025

One killed, 2 others injured in explosion in KP’s Lakki Marwat: police

Umar Bacha Published July 13, 2025 Updated July 13, 2025 11:27pm

A man was killed while two others were injured on Sunday when a vehicle belonging to a local political leader was caught in an explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Lakki Marwat district, a police spokesperson said.

Khanzala Quraishi, spokesperson for the Bannu Regional Police Officer, told Dawn.com that the Chairman of the Betani Qaumi Tehreek, Inamullah Khan, was returning from a weekly protest in the Pul Ahmadzai area when his vehicle was hit by an IED planted on Tejori road.

“Inamullah survived the attack,” Quraishi said. “However, initial reports suggest that a man was killed in the incident.”

Quraishi said that a police team had been dispatched to the site of the incident and that a detailed report would be submitted.

A police report shared later by Lakki Marwat Police’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), Aamir Khan, stated that the incident took place at 8pm on Sunday.

“Near Bukhmal Ahmadzai checkpoint, an IED exploded near Inamullah’s vehicle, causing it to catch fire,” the report, shared with Dawn.com, read.

“Inamullah and the remaining leaders of the movement are safe, but two people were injured in the explosion, while a man was killed.”

The report added that the injured have been moved to DHQ Hospital Tajazai for medical treatment.

Later, the PRO reported that District Police Officer (DPO) Nazir Khan reached the scene of the incident and that police were collecting forensic evidence.

“An investigation has been launched and a search operation is underway,” the PRO added.

In a video posted to Facebook, Inamullah can be seen appealing to the public to come out of their homes and “engage the attackers”, while gunfire can be heard in the background.

This incident comes days after the assassination of Awami National Party senior leader Maulana Khan Zeb by unidentified suspects in KP’s Bajaur district.

Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafiq told Dawn.com that the politician was shot dead in Shindai Mor while campaigning for the July 13 peace parade, adding that a policeman was also killed in the attack.

“Three other people were injured in the shooting,” DPO Rafiq said. “This was a targeted killing carried out by unidentified shooters on motorcycles.”

A first information report was registered by the Counter-Terrorism Department under Sections 302 (murder), 324 (attempted murder) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs50) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 (terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

