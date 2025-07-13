E-Paper | July 13, 2025

Underage driver in Lahore remanded in judicial custody

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 13, 2025 Updated July 13, 2025 11:23am

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate on Saturday denied police further physical remand of an underage car driver and sent him to jail on judicial remand in a case involving death of a young man and injuries to several others in Shahdara Town.

The police produced suspect Hashir Umar before the court on completion of his four-day physical remand.

The investigating officer informed the court that the process of determining the suspect’s exact age was still underway and that a co-suspect was yet to be arrested. He sought remand of the suspect for further investigation.

However, the magistrate turned down the request, sending the suspect on judicial remand.

The magistrate noted that no significant progress had been made in the investigation during the previous remand of the suspect. He said a mere claim of requiring more time for age determination or arresting a co-suspect was insufficient to justify extending physical remand.

He further noted that the report regarding the suspect’s age can be submitted at the time of filing the challan (charge sheet).

“It is settled law that physical remand cannot be given mechanically,” the magistrate said in his order.

Rejecting the request for the remand, the magistrate directed the police to produce the suspect again on July 26.

According to police, the underage driver was driving a black SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) at over 120kph on a road leading to a village in Shahdara when he hit at least three motorcycles.

Malik Amin died on the spot while his brother Malik Farid was among the injured persons who were shifted to a local hospital. Initial investigation reveals the SUV belongs to the owner of the house where the boy lives along with his maternal grandmother.

Published in Dawn, July 13th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Hybrid worries
Updated 13 Jul, 2025

Hybrid worries

Once elected office is reduced to theatre, useful only for maintaining appearances, it becomes a stage for managing perceptions rather than exercising power.
Bitter taste
13 Jul, 2025

Bitter taste

THE government’s plan to import 350,000 tonnes of sugar, months after allowing the export of more than twice that...
No red lines
13 Jul, 2025

No red lines

THE US’ move to sanction Francesca Albanese, the UN’s Special Rapporteur on human rights in the occupied...
Gruesome murders
Updated 12 Jul, 2025

Gruesome murders

Long-term security can only be achieved when there is equitable development across Balochistan.
Solar policy
12 Jul, 2025

Solar policy

SOLAR net metering reforms are back in the limelight. On Thursday, Power Minister Awais Leghari announced that he...
New hope
12 Jul, 2025

New hope

EDUCATION shapes the destiny of a nation. Sadly, Pakistan’s public education sector is experiencing a national...