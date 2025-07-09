Armed attackers kill 3 in KP’s Tank: police

Three people, including two brothers, were killed inside their house by armed attackers in the Mulazai area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Tank district in the early hours of Wednesday, police said.

Public Relations Officer (PRO) to the Tank District Police Officer Ahmad Khan told Dawn.com, “The incident took place in the Mulazai village where armed men entered the victims’ house and opened indiscriminate fire on them. As a result, three people, including two brothers, were killed.”

According to Khan, initial reports suggested that the incident was related to old enmity.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged under sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 302 (punishment of murder) and 324 (attempt to commit murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code against six suspects and further interrogation into the case has begun.

The FIR, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com, was registered on the complaint of the deceased father.

It stated that the complainant was asleep in his residence when he heard gunshots being fired. When he came out of his room, he saw “six people firing at his sons”, who then ran away. When he went to the guest room, he found all the victims dead.

The PRO said the dead bodies were shifted to the district headquarters hospital, Tank, for medical and legal procedures.

He added that the assailants had fled the scene after committing the crime.

On Monday, a woman was arrested in the Kata Kot area of Haripur district for allegedly beating her stepson to death.

In May, a man and his two sons were shot dead in Mardan district by five suspects who fled the scene, while six people, including three women, lost their lives in an exchange of fire over a family feud in Peshawar.