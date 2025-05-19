Six killed in exchange of fire over family feud in Peshawar

Six people, including three women, lost their lives in an exchange of fire over a family feud on Monday in the Khatko Pul area of Peshawar in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, according to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson.

Seven people were reported to have been shot in the exchange of fire between two families, six of whom died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Fazl Amin, Hazrat Amin, Ahmed, along with three women. Another woman was reported to be critically injured and has been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.

“The incident took place when a dispute over family issues escalated and members of both families opened indiscriminate fire at each other,” said Rescue 1122 KP spokesperson Bilal Faizi.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene immediately after the incident and cordoned off the area. Security remains on high alert.

Further investigation is underway to bring the perpetrators to justice, as per the police.

Residents expressing regret over the incident, demanded the authorities to arrest the perpetrators and punish them severely.

Earlier this year, six people were killed due to a family feud in the Pehlawanano Pul area of Peshawar. The victims were ambushed while returning from a wedding. In December last year, another blood feud claimed five lives in Peshawar.