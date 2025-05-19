E-Paper | May 19, 2025

Six killed in exchange of fire over family feud in Peshawar

Umar Bacha Published May 19, 2025 Updated May 19, 2025 12:24pm

Six people, including three women, lost their lives in an exchange of fire over a family feud on Monday in the Khatko Pul area of Peshawar in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, according to a Rescue 1122 spokesperson.

Seven people were reported to have been shot in the exchange of fire between two families, six of whom died on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Fazl Amin, Hazrat Amin, Ahmed, along with three women. Another woman was reported to be critically injured and has been shifted to Lady Reading Hospital.

“The incident took place when a dispute over family issues escalated and members of both families opened indiscriminate fire at each other,” said Rescue 1122 KP spokesperson Bilal Faizi.

Police and rescue teams arrived at the scene immediately after the incident and cordoned off the area. Security remains on high alert.

Further investigation is underway to bring the perpetrators to justice, as per the police.

Residents expressing regret over the incident, demanded the authorities to arrest the perpetrators and punish them severely.

Earlier this year, six people were killed due to a family feud in the Pehlawanano Pul area of Peshawar. The victims were ambushed while returning from a wedding. In December last year, another blood feud claimed five lives in Peshawar.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Famine in waiting
Updated 19 May, 2025

Famine in waiting

Without decisive action, Pakistan risks falling deeper into a chronic cycle of hunger and poverty. Food insecurity is most harrowing in Gaza.
Erratic policy
19 May, 2025

Erratic policy

THE state needs to make up its mind on the import of used vehicles. According to recent news reports, the FBR may be...
Overdue solace
19 May, 2025

Overdue solace

LATE consolation is a norm for Pakistanis. Although welcome, a newly passed bill that demands tough laws and...
War and peace
Updated 18 May, 2025

War and peace

Instead of constantly evoking the spectre of war, India and Pakistan should work towards peace.
Unequal taxation
18 May, 2025

Unequal taxation

PAKISTAN’S inefficient, growth-inhibiting, distortive and unjust tax system can justifiably be described as the...
Health crimes
18 May, 2025

Health crimes

MULTAN’S Nishtar Hospital, south Punjab’s largest public-sector hospital, was in the news last year for...