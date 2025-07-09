Turkish foreign minister arrives in Islamabad, set to discuss bilateral issues

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan arrived in Islamabad on an official visit early Wednesday morning to hold discussions on bilateral issues, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

A day ago, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs had announced that Fidan, along with Minister of National Defence Yasar Guler, will visit Pakistan on July 9. Fidan also paid a visit to Pakistan in May last year.

“During his official engagements in Pakistan, all important issues of mutual interest will be discussed,” the Foreign Office said in a post on X. “The visit reflects the close and brotherly ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared history, culture, and mutual trust.”

It added that upon their arrival, the visiting dignitaries were received by Pakistan’s Additional Secretary for West Asia, Ambassador Syed Ali Asad Gillani.

Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy strong bilateral ties built on shared cultural, religious, and historical bonds, as well as mutual respect.

On Tuesday, Pakistan had extended condolences to Turkiye after 12 Turkish soldiers died of methane exposure in Iraq during a search mission in the Claw-Lock Operation zone a day earlier.

Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on the sidelines of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) summit in Khankendi, Azerbaijan, to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

The two leaders discussed deepening cooperation in key areas, including trade, energy, defence, connectivity and investment. PM Shehbaz reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to working closely with Turkiye to promote peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.

In February, President Erdogan also visited Pakistan, during which both nations pledged to ensure bilateral trade worth $5bn.