PM Shehbaz urges nation to take guidance from Imam Hussain

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the nation to take guidance from the life and character of Imam Hussain to overcome internal and external challenges and keep Pakistan on the path of peace, unity and progress.

He said the grandson of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), along with his family and companions, sacrificed their lives for the “sake of truth, justice and religion but did not bow down to falsehood.”

“This great sacrifice of his reminds us that protecting principles and standing firm on the truth requires great courage and unwavering faith,” he said in a message on the occasion of Ashura.

He said the battle of Karbala taught us that although the path of truth is difficult, it is the way that leads to Allah Almighty.

Strict security arrangements nationwide for majalis, processions

“Today, when our nation is facing many challenges — be it the economy, society or national unity — we need to take guidance from the life of Imam Hussain more than ever.”

He urged the nation to adopt Imam Hussain’s qualities of honesty, tolerance, patience and sacrifice in our national life.

On the day of Ashura, he urged the nation to pledge that they will make “truth and honesty our motto in our lives”.

“We will raise our voice against oppression and try to give our homeland the same peace, justice and dignity that is reflected in the bright character of Imam Hussain.”

Security arrangements

On Saturday, majalis and processions were held across the country in connection with 9th Muharram.

Strict security arrangements were made for around 2,763 processions and 7,598 majalis in Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Sindh, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday.

In Islamabad, 61 majalis and 17 processions were held; in Punjab, 3,805 majalis and 1,677 processions were held; in Sindh, 1,207 majalis and 644 processions were held; in KP, 939 majalis and 261 processions were held; in Balochistan, 115 majalis and 11 processions were held; in GB, 1,290 majalis and 111 processions were held; and in AJK, 181 majalis and 42 processions were held.

Local law enforcement agencies monitored processions through drones and security cameras in 1,129 highly sensitive areas across the country.

Federal and provincial authorities have prepared security plans with zero tolerance for hate speech or sectarian provocations.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi emphasised that religious incitement on social media will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

He stressed that maintaining law and order is the top priority, and that law enforcement agencies are fully vigilant to foil the malicious designs of terrorists.

With input from APP and Munawer Azeem

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2025