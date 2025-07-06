E-Paper | July 06, 2025

Karachi to remain cloudy and humid: Met Office

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 6, 2025 Updated July 6, 2025 11:34am

KARACHI: The city is expected to continue with largely cloudy and humid weather conditions that may lead to drizzle during the night or morning over the next few days, the Met department stated on Saturday.

The department’s data showed that Karachi has the “most pleasant” weather in the province these days, with a temperature of 34 degrees Celsius recorded on Saturday. Relative humidity was recorded at 70 per cent.

Intense heat prevailed over northern and central areas, with Dadu seeing the highest temperature (44°C), followed by Khairpur (43°C), Sukkur, Mohenjo Daro and Rohri (42.5°C), Larkana (42°C), Shaheed Benazirabad (41°C), Sakrand (40°C), Mithi (36°C) and Hyderabad (38°C).

Thatta, with 39.5°C, saw a deviation of 5.1°C from its monthly average temperature for July.

“Right now, there is no possibility of significant heavy rains in Sindh over the next 10 days. However, during this period, light rain/drizzle may occur in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Badin, Sujawal, Thatta, Ghotki, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jamshoro districts and the Karachi division,” said Chief Meteorologist Ameer Hyder Laghari.

According to him, different weather conditions are currently prevailing across the country. “While the cities from Rahim Yar Khan to Lahore are seeing good rains these days, drought conditions prevail in the northern areas, resulting in fast-paced glacier melting.

“At least for the past two to three years, weather conditions in the northern areas have dramatically changed; snowfall has greatly reduced and the duration of warmer days has increased. This has seriously affected the farming sector in those areas.”

Published in Dawn, July 6th, 2025

