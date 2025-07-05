E-Paper | July 05, 2025

India and Bangladesh postpone cricket tour to 2026

AFP Published July 5, 2025 Updated July 5, 2025 07:41pm

India’s six‑match white‑ball cricket tour of Bangladesh next month has been postponed to 2026, both cricket boards said on Saturday.

The series, including three one-day and three T20 matches, had been due to start on August 17 in Dhaka.

Political relations between India and Bangladesh have turned frosty since a mass uprising last year in Dhaka toppled the prime minister, Sheikh Hasina.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have “mutually agreed to defer” the series, the statement read.

It said the decision was made “taking into account the international cricketing commitments and scheduling convenience of both teams”, without giving further details.

It added that Bangladesh’s BCB “looks forward to welcoming India in September 2026”, with exact fixtures to be released later.

There is deep anger in Dhaka at the fate of Hasina, who escaped a student-led uprising by helicopter in August 2024 and flew to New Delhi.

Up to 1,400 people were killed between July and August last year, according to the United Nations, when Hasina’s government ordered a crackdown on protesters in a failed bid to cling to power.

Elections are expected in early 2026.

Sport

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Extreme step
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Extreme step

Legal experts have termed the move devoid of logic and an extreme measure.
Russian recognition
05 Jul, 2025

Russian recognition

NEARLY four years after the Afghan Taliban marched into Kabul, Russia has become the first country to recognise the...
Building collapse
Updated 05 Jul, 2025

Building collapse

Why has the Sindh Building Control Authority been so helpless in enforcing its writ?
Restraint needed
Updated 04 Jul, 2025

Restraint needed

It should be borne in mind that the majority of voters in KP voted the PTI into power, and the electorate’s choice should not be trivialised.
Civil strangulation
04 Jul, 2025

Civil strangulation

THE HRCP has sounded the alarm about the increasingly shrinking space in which it is allowed to function. In a...
Unabated violence
04 Jul, 2025

Unabated violence

SEVERAL acts of terrorist violence over the past couple of days illustrate the grave threat militant groups continue...