Lesco security guard suspended, arrested in Sheikhupura for misbehaving with elderly woman

Imran Gabol | Dawn.com Published July 2, 2025 Updated July 2, 2025 07:20pm
A Lesco guard drags an elderly woman along the ground by her arm while removing her from a Lesco office in Sheikhupura, Punjab on June 30. — screengrab
A Lesco guard drags an elderly woman along the ground by her arm while removing her from a Lesco office in Sheikhupura, Punjab on June 30. — screengrab

The Sheikhupura Police arrested a security guard of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) on Wednesday after the Power Division suspended him for dragging an elderly customer out of the distribution company’s premises.

Footage of the incident, making the rounds on social media since July 1, showed a Lesco guard dragging an elderly woman along the ground by her arm while removing her from the premises.

According to a Power Division statement issued today, the incident of misbehaviour took place on June 30. “The security guard was suspended immediately [and] a first information report was filed. The security guard is now in police custody,” the statement added.

“Breaking the law and humiliating the public will not be tolerated,” the Power Division warned, highlighting that it took strict action against the guard’s misconduct.

The statement added that action was being taken to dismiss the security guard from his job and that the Power Division ordered an inquiry report to be furnished within three days.

Orders were also forwarded to other power supply and distribution companies to “take immediate steps and issue instructions to all offices”.

“The Power Division apologises to the elderly woman and other consumers for this individual’s act,” the statement read. “We highly respect our consumers.”

The Sheikhupura Police also confirmed the man’s arrest in a post on Facebook, detailing that the viral footage prompted District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh to take notice of the incident.

“Police arrested the suspect and registered a case,” DPO Sheikh was quoted as saying. “No one is allowed to take the law into their own hands.”

