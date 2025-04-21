Overseas Pakistani woman attacked in Lahore’s factory area: police

An overseas Pakistani woman was attacked by assailants on Monday in the factory area of Lahore, police said.

According to a statement issued by the police, Lahore Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Operations Faisal Kamran issued notices and sought a report from the Lahore superintendent of police (SP).

“Joint teams have been formed to trace suspects on DIG Kamran’s instructions,” the statement said, adding that one team would search the route from Reckey Point to the incident using safe city cameras, whereas the other team would trace the suspects’ route using footage from private CCTV cameras.

Footage circulating on social media showed a woman getting assaulted by an armed man who attacked the victim.

The police received a call about the incident at 3:40pm, the statement by the DIG operations’ spokesperson said, adding that the concerned police department immediately reached the spot after receiving the call.

The police have registered a case number 2395/25 of the incident, spokesperson

All means, including safe city, were being used to catch the suspect, the statement said, quoting DIG operations.

“The suspect will be arrested as soon as possible and brought to justice,” DIG Kamran said.

According to a report highlighting the concerning scale of gender-based violence (GBV), Punjab recorded a total of 26,753 registered cases.

The province reported 225 honour killing cases, but only two convictions.

For rape, Punjab had 4,641 cases with a conviction rate of merely 0.4pc. Kidnapping and abduction cases were alarmingly high at 20,720, yet only 16 convictions were made. Domestic violence cases stood at 1,167, with just three convictions.