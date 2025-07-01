32pc less violence in second quarter of 2025

ISLAMABAD: With at least 615 fatalities and 388 injuries — among civilians, security personnel, and outlaws — in about 273 incidents of violence, including terror attacks and counter-terror operations, the country witnessed a nearly 32pc decline in overall violence, and several other promising trends in its security landscape for the second quarter of 2025.

This was claimed by the think tank Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS) in its report for the second quarter of current year. The report claims that fatalities dropped from 900 in Q1 to 615 in Q2, 2025, a metric behind the reported 32pc reduction in violence.

The fatalities suffered by security personnel and civilians combined (282) were still less than the total number of outlaws’ fatalities recorded (333) – amounting to over 15pc less losses among civilians and security officials. Around 32pc and 40pc less violence was recorded in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces, respectively, compared to the first quarter.

The Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was the main contributor to violence in KP, and Balochistan remained a parallel epicentre of unrest, marked by a deadly mix of separatist militancy and targeted violence, particularly against security forces of the country.

CRSS report notes TTP main contributor to violence in KP; Balochistan witnessed deadly mix of separatist militancy, targeted violence

CRSS report notes TTP main contributor to violence in KP; Balochistan witnessed deadly mix of separatist militancy, targeted violence

“The spread of militancy into previously calmer areas is also concerning. Pakistan’s largest province of Punjab, on the other hand, witnessed an alarming trend, recording a surge in fatalities by 162pc, though the number of fatalities was low; from 8 in Q1 to 21 in Q2, 2025. Notably, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, which reported zero fatalities in Q1, recorded six deaths in Q2. Islamabad and Sindh remained largely unaffected with minimal fluctuations,” it said.

While the intensity of violence has eased in traditional hotspots, its spread to new or less-prepared regions will require continued attention and policy adjustments.

Civilians suffered 107 terror attacks, compared to security officials suffering 91 and outlaws targeted in 75 security operations. Moreover, they suffered 249 injuries compared to security officials suffering 120 injuries and outlaws with only 19.

Meanwhile, deaths among outlawed elements — militants and insurgents — fluctuated around 35pc during 2021 to 2024 but surged to around 55pc by Q2, 2025, indicating intensified and successful counter-terrorism campaigns.

Published in Dawn, July 1st, 2025