Pakistan Cricket Board appoints Azhar Mahmood as acting red-ball head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday appointed former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s team.

In April, after having tested as many as six head coaches without any positive results in key international contests during the past two years for the national team, the PCB again advertised the post.

Aaqib Javed, the last interim head coach for both formats who had failed to deliver after performing double duties as selector and coach during the past six months, had left the job following this year’s ICC Champions Trophy held in February-March.

“The Pakistan Cricket Board today announces Azhar Mahmood as the acting red-ball head coach of the Pakistan men’s team,” a PCB press release read.

According to the press release, the former Pakistan all-rounder will serve in this role until the conclusion of his current contract.

“A seasoned cricketing mind, Azhar Mahmood steps into the role with an impressive portfolio of experience. Having served as the assistant head coach of the national side, Azhar has long been a pivotal part of the teams strategic core,” the PCB said.

The board added that deep knowledge of the game, combined with hands-on international exposure and proven success in the English county circuit, makes him exceptionally well-suited for this position.

“His red-ball pedigree was underscored by two County Championship titles, an achievement that speaks volumes about his leadership, tactical acumen and unwavering commitment to excellence,” the press release said.

The PCB said that it was confident that under Azhar’s guidance, the red-ball squad will continue to grow in strength, discipline and performance on the global stage.

Previously, Azhar has served several stints in different coaching roles for the Green Shirts, the latest being as the national side’s head coach for the five-match Twenty20 International series against New Zealand in April of last year.