E-Paper | June 29, 2025

Govt ‘actively engaged’ with UK to get PIA ban lifted: Dar

Bakhtawar Mian Published June 29, 2025 Updated June 29, 2025 07:59am

ISLAMABAD: Deputy Prime Minister and For­eign Minister Ishaq Dar said on Saturday that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is “actively engaged” with UK authorities to secure the lifting of a ban on Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights.

He said this during a meeting with the airline’s chief executive, Air Vice Marshal Amir Hayat, who requested fresh diplomatic support to remove the long-running flight ban.

Mr Hayat appreciated the foreign minister’s continued support in helping to remove the ban on PIA flights to various countries.

He noted that compliance work begun under the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition government of 2022-23 enabled both PIA and the Civil Aviation Aut­hority (CAA) to satisfy Inte­rnational Civil Avia­tion Organisation aud­itors, paving the way for the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) to lift its own suspension in November 2024.

Flights to the UK and Europe were halted in June 2020 after then aviation minister told parliament that roughly one-third of the country’s com­m­ercial pilots held “dubious” licences — a statement made in the aftermath of the May 22, 2020, crash of Flight PK8303 in Karachi, which claimed 97 lives.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority suspended PIA’s operating permit on June 30 that year, mirroring EASA’s action a day earlier.

;

Regulators cited systemic failures in licensing oversight and airline safety management. The grounding deprived PIA of one of its most lucrative long-haul markets and cost nearly 40 billion a year in lost revenue, according to government records presented in parliament.

After three years of remedial work — ranging from re-validation of pilot credentials to overhauling safety protocols — EASA reinstated PIA’s Third-Country Operator authorisation on Nov 29, 2024.

Earlier this year, the carrier resumed flights to Paris and plans to add further European destinations this summer.

Power sector meeting

In a separate development, Mr Dar reaffirmed the government’s commitment to making balanced decisions that uphold financial discipline without imposing an undue burden on the public.

Mr Dar chaired a high-level meeting to review matters related to the power sector. The meeting was attended by the ministers for power and petroleum, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tariq Bajwa, and senior officials, according to a press release issued by the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office.

Discussions centred on key aspects of the power sector, with a focus on ensuring financial sustainability and consumer protection.

Published in Dawn, June 29th, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Reserved seats
Updated 29 Jun, 2025

Reserved seats

With the balance of power becoming ever more skewed, the Pakistani people should worry about being sidelined.
No lessons learnt
29 Jun, 2025

No lessons learnt

TRAGEDY has struck our scenic north once more. In Swat, at least 13 people drowned after being caught in a sudden...
Standing with Palestine
29 Jun, 2025

Standing with Palestine

WHILE there may have been pressure from external quarters to do otherwise, Pakistan is right in not joining the...
Same tune
Updated 28 Jun, 2025

Same tune

PAKISTAN’S Rs17.6tr ‘austerity’ budget for FY26, passed by the National Assembly on Thursday, focuses ...
Petty behaviour
28 Jun, 2025

Petty behaviour

THOUGH India’s narrative linking Pakistan to the Pahalgam terrorist attack has largely failed to find any takers ...
Wasted history
28 Jun, 2025

Wasted history

PRECIOUS little has been done to reverse the sliding fortunes of our syncretic inheritance. While, historically,...