Premier reaffirms Pakistan’s support for Iran

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Hours after a ceasefire between Iran and Israel, brokered by US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Tues­day reiterated Paki­stan’s unwavering support for Iran at all diplomatic for­ums, including the United Nations.

Welcoming the ceasefire, the Foreign Office also pledged to support all efforts to bring peace and stability in the region, in line with the principles of the UN Charter.

The prime minister spoke with the leaders and ambassadors of Iran, Saudi Arabia, China and Qatar and expressed solidarity and support against the backdrop of the Iran-Israel conflict.

According to the PM’s Office, he spoke on the phone with Iranian Pres­ident Dr Masoud Pezes­hkian on Tuesday afternoon. During the call, PM Shehbaz reaffirmed Paki­stan’s commitment to supporting Iran at international platforms, including the UN Security Council and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The prime minister emphasised the need for all parties involved to adhere to international law and the principles outlined in the UN Charter. He said Pakistan was closely following the rapidly evolving situation in the Middle East and reiterated Pakistan’s call for restoring peace through dialogue and diplomacy.

President Pezeshkian thanked Pakistan for its consistent support, acknowledging Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting a peaceful resolution to the conflict. The two leaders also discussed the importance of unity among the Ummah in these challenging times and agreed to stay in close contact.

Meetings with envoys

Earlier, the ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and Qatar called on PM Shehbaz on Tuesday and discussed the Middle East situation, particularly after the Iranian attack on the US military base in Qatar.

During the meeting with Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan, Ambassador Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, the prime minister assured that Pakistan would continue to work closely with Saudi Arabia for peace in the region through dialogue and diplomacy.

In the meeting with Ambassador of Qatar Ali Mubarak Ali Essa Al-Khater, the prime minister expressed solidarity with Qatar’s emir and the people following Monday night’s attacks on a US military base. “We pray for the safety and security of our Qatari brothers and sisters, and the entire region,” he added.

The prime minister said that Pakistan had always advocated dialogue and diplomacy as the only path to lasting peace in the Middle East.

The Qatari ambassador thanked the prime minister for immediately reaching out to him after this “most unfortunate development” as well as for the expression of solidarity at that critical time.

Meanwhile, Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong on Tuesday lauded the proactive and positive role being played by Pakistan at every diplomatic forum, including at the United Nations Security Council, for a peaceful settlement of the regional security situation through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Chinese ambassador called on Prime Minister Shehbaz and discussed the regional security situation, particularly recent developments in the Iran-Israel conflict, and other bilateral issues.

The prime minister extended his best wishes for the successful holding of the upcoming SCO Summit and acknowledged the ongoing consultations between the two sides concerning his visit to China to attend the event.

Call with MBS

Prime Minister Shehbaz also held a telephone conversation with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, congratulating him on the successful completion of Haj and thanking the Kingdom for its hospitality towards Pakistani pilgrims.

The premier thanked Saudi Arabia for its support to Pakistan during the recent standoff with India. He said Pakistan was ready to engage in a meaningful dialogue with India on all outstanding issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, water, trade and terrorism.

Both leaders also exchanged views on the Middle East crisis and agreed on the need for de-escalation of the Iran-Israel conflict.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the crown prince thanked PM Shehbaz for the telephone call and appreciated Pakistan’s expression of solidarity and support for the Kingdom.

He acknowledged Pakistan’s constructive role in promoting a peaceful resolution to the Iran-Israel conflict. The crown prince said Saudi Arabia was fully committed to efforts aimed at fostering lasting peace and stability in the Middle East.

Banquet for Bilawal-led delegation

On Tuesday night, Prime Minister Shehbaz also hosted a dinner in honour of the Pakistani delegation, led by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, for their successful diplomatic efforts in countering Indian propaganda globally during their visits to the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

Other delegation members included Sherry Rehman, Dr Musadik Malik, Hina Rabbani Khar, Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, Senator Faisal Sabzwari, Engineer Khurram Dastagir, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Tehmina Janjua.

“You fought Pakistan’s case with the national spirit and returned successfully,” the premier told the delegation during the dinner at the PM House.

Mr Bhutto-Zardari briefed the prime minister on the meetings held by the Pakistani diplomatic delegation abroad.

