Power to Makran from Iran restored

The Newspaper's Staff Correspondent Published June 25, 2025 Updated June 25, 2025 09:16am

QUETTA: The Quetta Electric Supply Company (Qesco) announced on Tuesday electricity supply from Iran to Pakistan’s Makran division was restored after a two-day outage plunged the region in darkness amid soaring temperatures.

Power was fully restored to all three districts at 1am on Tuesday through the 132-KV Pishin-Mand and Polan-Jiwani transmission lines, according to Qesco.

Electricity has now returned across the Makran Division, with regular supply restored to grid stations in Mand, Tump, Turbat, Hoshab, Panjgur, Jiwani, Gwadar Door, Gwadar Deep Sea Port, New Gwadar International Airport, Pasni and Ormara.

The power utility said the electricity was suspended on Sunday at around 2:30pm, plunging the entire Makran Division and districts of Gwadar, Kech and Panjgur, into darkness

“Power suspension caused difficulties for people in 50C temperature which persisted throughout the last week,” a spokesman for Qesco said.

The company responded by connecting affected grid stations to the national grid to maintain electricity supply during the outage, the spokesman added.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2025

