Consumer confidence up by 9.2pc

KARACHI: The overall Consumer Confidence Index (CCI) rose by 9.2 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY25 compared to the preceding quarter, signalling a steady improvement in public sentiment regarding the economy and personal finances.

The index, which is measured on a scale of 0 to 200 — with 100 as the neutral point — recorded a score of 96.2 in Q4FY25, up from 88.1 in the previous quarter. A score below 100 indicates pessimism, while a reading above 100 denotes optimism.

The 18th edition of the Pakistan CCI reportis based on a nationwide survey conducted during April-May period. The report captures consumer sentiment across four key dimensions: household financial situation, national economic outlook, unemployment, and household savings.

Published in Dawn, June 25th, 2025