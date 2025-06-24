Gligit-Baltistan govt presents Rs148.6 billion budget for FY26

• Region to receive Rs80bn in federal grant; size of ADP to be Rs22bn

• Opposition slams budget as ‘anti-poor’

GILGIT: The Gilgit-Baltistan finance minister on Monday unveiled the region’s Rs148.63 billion budget for fiscal year 2025-26.

The budget was presented by Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate.

Addressing the session, Finance Minister Muhammad Ismail said Rs88.19bn has been allocated for non-development and Rs37bn billion for development expenditures.

As per the minister, the region will get Rs80bn in federal grant for the next financial year.

Moreover, Rs20bn has been allocated for the purchase of subsidised wheat. The size of Annual Development Plan will be Rs22bn, with Rs11bn allocated for PSDP projects.

Moreover, Rs59.60bn has been allocated for the salaries of government employees; Rs28.29bn for service delivery and administrative matters, including health, education, basic facilities, peace and electricity supply; and Rs80 million for regional elections to be held in November.

Rs50m has been allocated for the health endowment fund.

The minister, Mr Ismail, said no funds have been allocated for new development projects in the next fiscal year to ensure the completion of ongoing schemes.

He claimed that for the first time, a coalition government in GB presented its second annual budget.

The aim of this budget is to esnure the welfare of people, he said, adding the government focused on health, education, power, local government and infrastructure development in the budget.

The region has limited revenue reso­urces and mostly relies on federal grants, the minister said, and stressed the need to increase revenue collection from local resources.

He said due to the region’s exemption status, the government can’t impose direct taxes.

Still, the revenue collection has increased by 45 per cent from last year, the minister claimed.

Despite financial difficulties and limited resources, GB is “on the path of development”.

According to the minister, Rs13.3m has been allocated for the rehabilitation of those affected by natural disasters. Rs45m will be spent on the benevolent fund and group insurance funds for the welfare of government employees.

Earlier, the opposition boycotted the budget session, calling the budget “anti-poor”.

Opposition Leader Kazim Mesum and other opposition members tore budget speech copies and chanted slogans against the government.

Published in Dawn, June 24th, 2025