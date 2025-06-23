Jahangir Tareen’s ‘PPP support’ sparks comeback rumours

LAHORE: Veteran politician and prominent businessman Jahangir Khan Tareen is reportedly eyeing another political comeback, this time under the flag of PPP.

The speculations have gained traction after a video went viral online showing Mr Tareen seated alongside PPPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood.

Responding to a question regarding his potential return to politics, Mr Tareen remarked that if he were to resume politics, he would “stand with the PPP.”

While there has been no formal announcement of Mr Tareen’s affiliation with PPP, the comment has stoked a flurry of rumours.

Unconfirmed reports suggest President Asif Zardari, the co-chairman of PPP, may meet Mr Tareen on Wednesday to seal the deal.

However, senior PPPP leader Khawaja Rizwan Alam has dismissed the reports.

He said due to President Zardari’s parliamentary obligations, no such meeting was possible this month.

Mr Tareen has been away from the political scene since his defeats in last year’s general election from Multan and Lodhran.

A source in Mr Tareen’s close circle told Dawn the veteran politician has denied the rumours of him joining PPP. Commenting on the video, the source said Mr Tareen had met Mr Mahmood for business purposes.

Political maverick

Mr Tareen’s political career started during the reign of former dictator Pervez Musharraf.

He started out as a member of PML-Q but joined PTI in 2012.

He was considered a close confidant of PTI leader Imran Khan. Mr Tareen was disqualified before the 2018 election but was instrumental in ensuring that the PTI had enough numbers to form the federal government in 2018.

He brought independent candidates into PTI’s fold to achieve the requisite simple majority in the National Assembly.

Mr Tareen was given important positions in the PTI government but later developed differences with the PTI leadership and was sidelined.

He played a vital role in bringing the no-confidence motion against then prime minister Khan.

Later, he and other members of PTI who had defected from the party formed the IPP before the 2024 general election. After losing the election, Mr Tareen quit politics.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2025