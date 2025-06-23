E-Paper | June 23, 2025

Jahangir Tareen’s ‘PPP support’ sparks comeback rumours

Imran Gabol Published June 23, 2025 Updated June 23, 2025 08:57am

LAHORE: Veteran politician and prominent businessman Jahangir Khan Tareen is reportedly eyeing another political comeback, this time under the flag of PPP.

The speculations have gained traction after a video went viral online showing Mr Tareen seated alongside PPPP South Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmad Mahmood.

Responding to a question regarding his potential return to politics, Mr Tareen remarked that if he were to resume politics, he would “stand with the PPP.”

While there has been no formal announcement of Mr Tareen’s affiliation with PPP, the comment has stoked a flurry of rumours.

Unconfirmed reports suggest President Asif Zardari, the co-chairman of PPP, may meet Mr Tareen on Wednesday to seal the deal.

However, senior PPPP leader Khawaja Rizwan Alam has dismissed the reports.

He said due to President Zardari’s parliamentary obligations, no such meeting was possible this month.

Mr Tareen has been away from the political scene since his defeats in last year’s general election from Multan and Lodhran.

A source in Mr Tareen’s close circle told Dawn the veteran politician has denied the rumours of him joining PPP. Commenting on the video, the source said Mr Tareen had met Mr Mahmood for business purposes.

Political maverick

Mr Tareen’s political career started during the reign of former dictator Pervez Musharraf.

He started out as a member of PML-Q but joined PTI in 2012.

He was considered a close confidant of PTI leader Imran Khan. Mr Tareen was disqualified before the 2018 election but was instrumental in ensuring that the PTI had enough numbers to form the federal government in 2018.

He brought independent candidates into PTI’s fold to achieve the requisite simple majority in the National Assembly.

Mr Tareen was given important positions in the PTI government but later developed differences with the PTI leadership and was sidelined.

He played a vital role in bringing the no-confidence motion against then prime minister Khan.

Later, he and other members of PTI who had defected from the party formed the IPP before the 2024 general election. After losing the election, Mr Tareen quit politics.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

US aggression
Updated 23 Jun, 2025

US aggression

If there is any state in the world that the international community must be concerned about harbouring weapons of mass destruction, it is Israel.
Finishing the job
23 Jun, 2025

Finishing the job

THE federal health minister’s assertion of a 99pc reduction in polio cases in Pakistan, while impressive on the...
Exam leaks
23 Jun, 2025

Exam leaks

FOR students who put in countless hours of hard work for their secondary school exams — mainly to secure admission...
‘Hybrid’ talk
22 Jun, 2025

‘Hybrid’ talk

IN the past, while most elected governments would at least publicly bristle at the mention of being partners in ...
Farcical nomination
Updated 22 Jun, 2025

Farcical nomination

Many citizens have expressed dismay and embarrassment over this symbolic capitulation to the US presidency.
Sunken dreams
22 Jun, 2025

Sunken dreams

THE heartrending fate of people escaping conflict, deprivation and instability across the globe is among the...