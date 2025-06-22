E-Paper | June 22, 2025

Gunmen kill bride at France wedding party

AFP Published June 22, 2025 Updated June 22, 2025 09:25pm

Armed men opened fire at a wedding party in southeastern France early Sunday, killing the bride, said a source close to the investigation.

The attack in the village of Goult occurred around 0230 GMT (07:30am PKT).

According to initial information, the bride and groom were leaving the party when they were confronted by masked assailants who opened fire, the source close to the investigation added.

The bride died. One of the attackers was also killed, run over by the bride and groom’s car as they tried to escape.

A large-scale operation involving around 100 police has been launched to find those responsible for the shooting, according to the source.

All lines of inquiry are being pursued, including a possible settling of scores.

