Terrorist killed, 2 more injured after targeting police party in KP’s DI Khan

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police killed a terrorist and injured two others belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group on Saturday in Dera Ismail Khan as they attempted to attack the police.

A statement issued from the police said the TTP terrorists targeted a police party near the Malang area within the jurisdiction of Hathala Police Station as they were returning from duty in the Takwara area.

“The police retaliated vigorously and repelled the terrorists’ attack. In the retaliatory action of the Dera Police, an active terrorist of the banned TTP-Gandapur group … was killed while two more terrorists were injured,” the statement said.

It added that District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada led a police contingent, including the Saddar superintendent of police and DIK Police, and launched a search and strike operation to arrest the injured terrorists upon reaching the scene.

The statement said KP Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed congratulated the Dera Police for standing as a wall against the terrorists and announced rewards for the officers and soldiers involved in the successful operation.

He said the terrorists would be chased down and eliminated at every location for the establishment of lasting peace in the country, especially in KP.

Pakistan has witnessed an uptick in terror activities, especially in KP and Balochistan, after the TTP ended its ceasefire with the government in November 2022, vowing to target security forces, police, and law enforcement agencies personnel.

Two months ago, KP saw a series of attacks across Peshawar, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, and Bajaur. In particular, Lakki Marwat has seen a growing military presence in recent months, yet the frequency of attacks has continued to rise despite efforts by local peace bodies to maintain order.