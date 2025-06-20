E-Paper | June 20, 2025

Five killed in separate firing incidents in Balochistan

Abdul Wahid Shahwani | Ali Jan Mangi | Saleem Shahid Published June 20, 2025 Updated June 20, 2025 10:12am

QUETTA: Five people were killed in separate firing incidents in Quetta and Dera Murad Jamali, while two bullet-riddled bodies were found in Khuzdar district.

According to police, a man, identified as Adnan, was arrested on charges of killing his two brothers some time ago over a property dispute. The accused was the adopted son of the victims’ father.

Police said Adnan had murdered his two brothers around six months ago, buried their bodies in the backyard of the house, rented the house out, and informed his parents that they were missing. They said the accused’s former wife had informed the police about the murder of the two brothers.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to the crime, admitting he killed his two brothers due to a property dispute, as he did not want to sha­re the inheritance with them.

In another incident in Dera Murad Jamali, armed men opened fire on a car, killing two people on the spot. Police said the assailants fled the scene after the attack.

Law enforcement officials rushed to the site after receiving information and shifted the bodies to a hospital.

In another firing incident, unidentified gunmen killed a man outside a sessions court in Sariab area. The victim was identified as Mushtaq Ahmed. According to police, he was allegedly murdered over a property dispute.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2025

Pakistan

