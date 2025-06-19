Four bogies derail as bomb rips through Jaffer Express in Jacobabad

SUKKUR: A powerful explosion of a remotely-controlled explosive device fitted to rail tracks caused four bogies of the Jaffer Express to derail near cattle market in Jacobabad on Wednesday.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the incident. The responsibility of the terror act was claimed reportedly by the banned Baloch Repu­blican Guards (BRG) through a statement, which started circulating on social media soon after the blast.

Witnesses said that the bomb ripped through the train, when it was en route to Quetta, leading to shouts and cries of passengers. The blast caused floor of a bogie to crumble to pieces, left a three to four foot crater at the site and damaged 20-30 feet of the rail track, said officials.

Jacobabad SSP Saddam Hussain Khaskheli, accompanied by officials of police and Pakistan Railway, reached the site and gathered details of the incident. The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) officials had begun probe to determine the type of the bomb and the amount of explosive material used in the blast, he said.

He said that arrangements had been made to provide food to the train passengers and transport them to their respective destinations, ensuring that no passenger faced any inconvenience.

The BDS officials confirmed that five to six kilogram of explosive material was used in the bomb, which was detonated via a remotely controlled device.

Meanwhile, the PR officials arranged several coaches and vans to take all the train passengers to their respective destinations.

BRG claim responsibility

The banned Baloch Republican Guards claimed responsibility for the terrorist act to blow up the Jaffer Express with a remotely-controlled bomb. The claim was made through a statement purportedly linked to the outfit that stated circulating on social media immediately after the blast.

Local sources said that no case had been registered at any police station so far regarding the bomb attack on the train nor any arrest had been made.

Condemnation, call for action

Sindh Minister for Home Ziaul Hassan Lanjar sought reports from Larkana DIG and Jacobabad SSP on the terror incident and asked them to take immediate action against the culprits involved in the blast.

Local PPP MNA Mir Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, MPA Sher Muhammad Mugheri and chairman of Jacobabad District Council Mir Tahir Hussain Khoso condemned the attack on the train and said the terrorists of banned outfits were trying to disturb peace of Jacobabad.

They demanded immediate arrest of the terrorists behind the explosion so that no one else could dare commit such act again.

A team of Pakistan Railways technicians arrived from Rohri and begun work to get the derailed bogies back on the track and repair the part damaged in the explosion. The track would be restored fully soon, said the officials.

Published in Dawn, June 19th, 2025