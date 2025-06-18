E-Paper | June 18, 2025

Imran puts off protest ‘due to Middle East situation’

Ikram Junaidi Published June 18, 2025 Updated June 18, 2025 08:05am

ISLAMABAD: The PTI patron-in-chief, Imran Khan, has delayed his party’s countrywide protest for at least two weeks owing to the situation in the Middle East.

This was announced by Mr Khan’s sisters, Noreen Niazi and Uzma, after they met their brother in Adiala Jail on Tuesday.

Mr Khan’s third sister, Aleema, was not allowed to meet her brother.

Talking to the media, Ms Niazi said her brother was “well aware of the international situation” and said that Pakistan should remain united during Iran-Israel war.

Ms Uzma said the world already knew about Mr Khan’s stance against Israel.

Earlier, Mr Khan had called upon his supporters to start preparations for countrywide protests after Eidul Azha.

PTI Central Infor­mation Secretary Sheikh Waqqas Akram also confirmed that Mr Khan has delayed the protests for two weeks.

“We are passing through very sensitive time. So it has been decided that the party will not hold any protest for two weeks,” Mr Akram told Dawn.

Raoof Hasan, the head of PTI’s political think tank, stated the global situation, particularly in the Middle East, was rapidly changing.

“It is the need of time to stop all kinds of protests and give a message that the whole nation is united,” he added.

Published in Dawn, June 18th, 2025

Israel Iran Conflict
Pakistan

