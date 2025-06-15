E-Paper | June 15, 2025

Thar villagers stumble upon ‘ancient’ wooden sculpture

Imtiaz Dharani Published June 15, 2025 Updated June 15, 2025 06:04am
THE ‘ancient’ sculpture.—Dawn
THE ‘ancient’ sculpture.—Dawn

MITHI: An apparently centuries-old wooden sculpture of a robed, bearded man has been discovered in the hilly region of Karoonjhar, Nagarp­arkar, intriguing historians and archaeologists about its cultural origins.

Sources privy to the discovery said the artefact was recovered near a seasonal riverbed in the Karoonjhar hills by area residents and social activists.

The intricately carved wooden statue depicts a robed man with traditional features, and is believed to be of considerable antiquity. Preliminary observations suggest it may be linked to ancient eastern cultures, though its exact provenance remains unclear.

Researcher and writer Khalid Kumhar, who had extensively documented the historical geography of Tharparkar, remarked that the design and posture of the statue appeared to reflect influences of East Asian or Chinese culture.

“The statue does not match known relics of Buddhist or Jain iconography common to this region,” he noted.

The discovery drew the attention of the Sindh Department of Culture, Tourism and Antiquities and provincial minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah stated that measures would be taken to preserve the object.

“A team of heritage experts will conduct thorough research on the sculpture, and their findings will be shared with the public in due course,” said the minister.

The wooden statue has been temporarily secured by locals until it is formally examined by experts from the culture department.

Published in Dawn, June 15th, 2025

