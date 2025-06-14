E-Paper | June 14, 2025

Petrol, diesel to cost more

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 14, 2025 Updated June 14, 2025 02:00pm
The government collects Rs94 per litre in taxes on petrol and diesel from consumers.—AFP/file
The government collects Rs94 per litre in taxes on petrol and diesel from consumers.—AFP/file

ISLAMABAD: The pri­ces of petrol and diesel are estimated to increase by ab­­­­out Re1 and Rs5 per lit­re, respectively, for the next fortnight ending June 30, owing to higher international market prices.

Based on existing tax ra­­­­tes, informed sources said the ex-depot price of petrol was estimated to go up by about Re1 per litre depending on final calculation on June 15, followed by Rs5 per litre increase in high-speed diesel (HSD).

The ex-depot petrol price currently stands at Rs252.63 per litre. Petrol is mostly used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws and two-wheelers and has a direct bearing on the budget of middle- and lower-middle class.

The ex-depot price of HSD stands at Rs254.64 per litre. Most of the transport sector runs on HSD. Its price is considered inflationary, as it is mostly used in heavy transport vehicles, trains, and agricultural engines, such as trucks, buses, tractors, tube wells, and threshers, and particularly adds to the prices of vegetables and other food items. Transport fares seldom come down despite lower diesel rates.

The government is currently charging approximately Rs94 per litre on both petrol and diesel. Although the general sales tax (GST) is zero on all petroleum products, the government is still charging Rs77.01 per litre PDL on diesel and Rs78.02 per litre on petrol and high-octane products.

The government also cha­r­ges approximately Rs 16 per litre of customs duty on petrol and HSD, irrespective of whe­ther they are locally produced or imported.

Additionally, approximately Rs17 per litre of distribution and sale margins are being allocated to oil companies and their dealers.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Budget 2025 26
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

‘Declaration of war’
Updated 14 Jun, 2025

‘Declaration of war’

Israel's provocative behaviour has, once again, brought the Middle East to the precipice of a full-blown war.
A mixed bag
14 Jun, 2025

A mixed bag

SINDH’S Rs3.45tr budget for the next fiscal year seeks to combine populism with provincial tax reforms while also...
Water-starved city
14 Jun, 2025

Water-starved city

IT is an injustice that finds few parallels. Karachi, home to a burgeoning population of over 20m and the primary...
Climate realities
Updated 13 Jun, 2025

Climate realities

Finance Minister says, "We are living climate change day in and day out”.
Minimum wages
Updated 13 Jun, 2025

Minimum wages

Foolish to expect toothless and corrupt provincial employees’ social security organisations to force wealthy employers to implement the minimum wage.
Iran attack fears
13 Jun, 2025

Iran attack fears

AS the fate of the US-Iran talks remains undecided, there are worrying signs that in case the negotiations collapse,...