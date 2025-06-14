Petrol, diesel to cost more

ISLAMABAD: The pri­ces of petrol and diesel are estimated to increase by ab­­­­out Re1 and Rs5 per lit­re, respectively, for the next fortnight ending June 30, owing to higher international market prices.

Based on existing tax ra­­­­tes, informed sources said the ex-depot price of petrol was estimated to go up by about Re1 per litre depending on final calculation on June 15, followed by Rs5 per litre increase in high-speed diesel (HSD).

The ex-depot petrol price currently stands at Rs252.63 per litre. Petrol is mostly used in private transport, small vehicles, rickshaws and two-wheelers and has a direct bearing on the budget of middle- and lower-middle class.

The ex-depot price of HSD stands at Rs254.64 per litre. Most of the transport sector runs on HSD. Its price is considered inflationary, as it is mostly used in heavy transport vehicles, trains, and agricultural engines, such as trucks, buses, tractors, tube wells, and threshers, and particularly adds to the prices of vegetables and other food items. Transport fares seldom come down despite lower diesel rates.

The government is currently charging approximately Rs94 per litre on both petrol and diesel. Although the general sales tax (GST) is zero on all petroleum products, the government is still charging Rs77.01 per litre PDL on diesel and Rs78.02 per litre on petrol and high-octane products.

The government also cha­r­ges approximately Rs 16 per litre of customs duty on petrol and HSD, irrespective of whe­ther they are locally produced or imported.

Additionally, approximately Rs17 per litre of distribution and sale margins are being allocated to oil companies and their dealers.

Published in Dawn, June 14th, 2025