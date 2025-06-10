Sindh govt bans parking on Karachi’s ‘Wall Street’ to ease traffic flow

The provincial government on Tuesday said it has decided to implement strict rules to improve traffic flow and prohibit parking on Karachi’s I.I. Chundrigarh Road — often known as the city’s ‘Wall Street’ — to tighten traffic regulation enforcement and improve road safety.

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah issued the instructions after receiving a briefing on traffic management in the metropolis, a statement issued by his spokesperson, Abdur Rasheed Channa, said.

According to the statement, parking will be prohibited on I.I. Chundrigar Road, beginning from Shaheen Complex to the Merewether Tower. CM Shah also directed the authorities concerned to ban parking for all types of vehicles from Muhammad Bin Qasim Road to Dr Ziauddin Ahmed Road up to the S.M. Law College.

I.I. Chundrigar Road, a major road in the city’s central business district, is often referred to as Karachi’s “Wall Street”. The road is a significant financial hub, serving as the location for the Pakistan Stock Exchange, major banks, and other financial institutions.

The chief minister was informed by traffic police authorities that parking on pavements and main roads will be banned alike, but motorists will be allowed to park their vehicles on Railway Ground.

Murad said that action should be taken against traffic rules violations and illegal parking, and vehicles with fancy or illegal number plates should be confiscated.

CM Sindh was informed that a crackdown is underway against vehicles with unregistered or non-standard number plates, and only official number plates will be acceptable. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Traffic) Pir Muhammad Shah assured the chief minister that police were taking action to ensure the implementation of traffic rules.

The Sindh government had recently approved a set of changes, including a ban on four-seater rickshaws, mandatory third-party vehicle fitness checks, and sharp increases in traffic violation fines.

The government made it mandatory to acquire fitness certification for both commercial and non-commercial vehicles, and outsourcing vehicle fitness evaluations to third parties. It also decided to ban the sale of tinted windows, fancy lights, and sirens, whether online or at physical shops.

Fine were also imposed. For wrong-way driving, the approved fines were set at Rs200,000 for government vehicles, Rs100,000 for other four-wheelers and Rs25,000 for motorcycles.

Driving a vehicle without a valid licence will cost a fine of Rs25,000 for motorcyclists and Rs50,000 for car drivers. One-wheeling or drifting will result in a Rs100,000 fine for a first-time offence, going up to Rs200,000 and Rs300,000 for repeated violations, the government said.

These decisions were taken in the backdrop of a surge in traffic accidents, particularly involving dumpers and water tankers that killed nearly 500 people and injured 4,879 in 2024.