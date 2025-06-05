E-Paper | June 06, 2025

Three drown in canal in KP’s Malakand: Rescue 1122

Umar Bacha Published June 5, 2025 Updated June 5, 2025 11:12pm
Local residents gather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand district as rescuers recover four people from a canal on June 5. — Rescue 1122
Local residents gather in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand district as rescuers recover four people from a canal on June 5. — Rescue 1122

Three people drowned in a canal in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand district on Thursday, while a body was discovered in a river in Upper Dir in a separate incident, rescue officials told said.

Rescue 1122 official Nasar Khan told Dawn.com that four people, including a minor, were bathing in the canal to cool off amid intense heat.

“All four people were recovered from the canal by divers, but three of them had drowned,” Nasar said. “One person was still alive and we transported him to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital in Dargai.”

The official added that local residents aided rescuers in recovering the victims’ bodies.

Rescue 1122 Malakand identified the deceased as 32-year-old Alamzeb, 26-year-old Mohammad Bilal and 6-year-old Arman Khan, while the survivor was identified as 17-year-old Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, Ibrahim Khan, a spokesperson for Rescue 1122 in Upper Dir, told Dawn.com that rescuers recovered the body of a seminary student who drowned in a river in the district’s Gandigar area.

“The student went missing three days ago,” Ibrahim said. “Rescue teams and civil defence personnel participated in a search operation.”

The student was identified as Mohammad Hilal Khan.

In April, two minor sisters drowned in the Indus River in the Shangla district’s Bisham tehsil, according to officials.

Bisham Station House Officer (SHO) Khurshid Ali told Dawn.com that the children had gone to the river to play at the river bank, where the strong current ended up drowning them.

SHO Ali said the girls’ ages, as told by their relatives, were seven and nine.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Karachi jailbreak
Updated 05 Jun, 2025

Karachi jailbreak

The Malir jailbreak cannot be ignored, and should lead to visible changes in jail security and management.
Water security
Updated 05 Jun, 2025

Water security

It is doubtful whether new water storage schemes are the answer to India's threat of throttling flows from rivers.
Cultural rot
05 Jun, 2025

Cultural rot

IT is telling how much outrage follows when women say, ‘yes, all men’. It is, after all, not a universal...
Development crisis
Updated 04 Jun, 2025

Development crisis

The government must also stop liberally handing out development funds to keep the loyalties of lawmakers.
LG indifference
04 Jun, 2025

LG indifference

A STRANGE paradox has been observed in Pakistan. Ostensibly democratic parties have tried everything in the toolkit...
Unprepared Karachi
04 Jun, 2025

Unprepared Karachi

IN recent days, over a dozen low-intensity earthquakes have been felt in different parts of Karachi, sparking panic...