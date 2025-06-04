E-Paper | June 04, 2025

Footprints: Families long for a glimpse of their ‘fugitives’

Imtiaz Ali Published June 4, 2025 Updated June 4, 2025 07:32am
A policeman with a baton disperses family members of prisoners, who had gathered outside Malir district jail to gather information about their loved ones.—Reuters
A policeman with a baton disperses family members of prisoners, who had gathered outside Malir district jail to gather information about their loved ones.—Reuters

The ‘successful’ escape of over 200 prisoners from the District Prison and Correctional Facility in Malir proved to be quite unsettling for their families, as a large number of people gathered on the National Highway, clamouring for word of their loved ones.

Finding no satisfactory response from the jail administration, they blocked the highway in protest, which prompted jail authorities to allow women inside to get information or meet their relatives.

Inside the prison, huddled behind a rusty iron gate, prisoners peered out of a barracks that had witnessed an audacious jailbreak just hours earlier.

The heavy iron doorway, which would ordinarily be bolted shut from the outside, is secured with handcuffs — the first tell-tale sign of the mayhem that unfolded the night before — with the severed bolt lying on the floor next to the doorway.

A trail of broken glass led through administrative offices and other areas that faced the brunt of unruly inmates.

Vandalised IT equipment could be seen inside one of the rooms, while water coolers and other paraphernalia lay scattered outside. A meeting room for prisoners to see their families was also ransacked.

Prison officials sifted through scattered paperwork and tiptoed over debris as they tried to go about their day as usual. But really, there was nothing usual about what transpired here overnight.

“I heard the firing for quite some time and then some time later prisoners made their way out running in all directions,” Bukhsh, a private security guard at a residential complex opposite the jail told Reuters.

He added that some of the prisoners entered the apartment complex before being taken away by police.

Worried sick

Concern was writ large on the faces of those gathered outside the prison; many people related to escapees appeared worried over why the wanted men had not come home.

An old man sitting outside the jail’s main gate told Dawn that his son was arrested four days ago, and that he had obtained his bail from a court. However, the jail staff was not accepting the bail papers, he said.

A youth said he had come to see his brother, but was told that their meeting could only be arranged on Wednesday.

A woman told Dawn her daughters had been worried sick about their father. “The prisoners did not cause the earthquake, it was an act of God,” she said.

When a prison official showed up at the gate, the wretched folk encircled the vehicle and began beseeching him to let them meet their relatives.

Aziz, a prison official deputed at the gate, told Dawn that after they blocked the National Highway, prisoners’ relatives — mostly women and children — had been allowed inside to inquire after their loved ones.

As we were speaking, a couple of women approached him to ask about their relatives. He told them that if their relatives returned home, they should bring them back to prison.

His advice echoed that of Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah, who had warned the fugitives to turn themselves in, lest they be slapped with charges more serious than their initial crimes.

Most of the escapees were addicts, and won’t be able to survive on their own for too long, Aziz said.

Published in Dawn, June 4th, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Development crisis
Updated 04 Jun, 2025

Development crisis

The government must also stop liberally handing out development funds to keep the loyalties of lawmakers.
LG indifference
04 Jun, 2025

LG indifference

A STRANGE paradox has been observed in Pakistan. Ostensibly democratic parties have tried everything in the toolkit...
Unprepared Karachi
04 Jun, 2025

Unprepared Karachi

IN recent days, over a dozen low-intensity earthquakes have been felt in different parts of Karachi, sparking panic...
Warming ties
Updated 03 Jun, 2025

Warming ties

The sudden improvement in relations appears to be largely the work of Chinese diplomacy.
Exporters’ woes
03 Jun, 2025

Exporters’ woes

WITH the next budget coming up, hosiery and garments exporters have asked for the prime minister’s support on...
Sporting success
03 Jun, 2025

Sporting success

THE euphoria following the thrilling climax of the Pakistan Super League spilled over to the next week. In fact, the...