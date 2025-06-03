PM Shehbaz sets up committee, vows to resolve all issues concerning KP

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday vowed to resolve all the issues afflicting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and set up a committee for the task, Radio Pakistan reported.

Addressing a representative jirga in Peshawar, he said the committee would deliberate on all demands and issues raised by the KP chief minister.

He added that the committee would sit together with tribal elders and the KP governor and chief minister to formulate recommendations in this regard, further saying that the federal government would give serious attention to the recommendations to benefit the province’s valiant people.

Shehbaz affirmed the immense sacrifices rendered by the people of KP in the fight against terrorism and said the federal government would stand by the province until the complete eradication of the menace.

The prime minister said that KP had received Rs700 billion since 2010 under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award as its one per cent share allocated for anti-terrorism efforts.

These funds were released to strengthen the provincial police force, develop the Counter-Terrorism Department and enhance the capacity of law enforcement agencies, he added.

“The decision to allocate 1pc of the NFC Award for KP, agreed by all provinces, was just and appropriate decision, as KP has remained the frontline province in the war against terrorism,” he said.

Highlighting the province’s unwavering commitment and support to Pakistan, the prime minister said that KP’s people had voted in favour of the country during the referendum and had stood by the armed forces through all challenges.

“The sacrifices of KP’s people who laid down their lives and sustained injuries for the defence of Pakistan are deeply revered and will be remembered in golden words,” he added.

Referring to the Army Public School attack on December 16, 2014, the prime minister paid tribute to the students and teachers who lost their lives in the brutal incident.

Speaking on recent security developments, PM Shehbaz said Pakistan had given a strong response to last month’s unprovoked Indian aggression under the leadership of Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

He reiterated that Pakistan’s decisive retaliation had frustrated India’s nefarious plans, adding that “India will never forget this decisive response of Pakistan.”

The prime minister further shared that during recent visits to Turkiye, Iran, Azerbaijan, and Tajikistan, leaders of these countries expressed joy over Pakistan’s “historic victory” against India.

He said that Indian Prime Minister Modi was left “frustrated and in a state of panic” after the defeat.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s rights under the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960, the prime minister asserted that India could not deprive Pakistan of its rightful share of water and suspend the treaty unilaterally.

He emphasised the need to expand existing water storage capacity and accelerate work on major dam projects, including Diamer Bhasha and Dasu dams.

Calling for national unity in the face of external threats, PM Shehbaz appreciated the people of KP for offering special prayers for the country’s success against India.

The jirga was attended by KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, COAS Munir, federal and provincial ministers, senators, parliamentarians, the Peshawar corps commander and the provincial chief secretary and police chief.