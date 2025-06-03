Section 144 imposed within 15-km radius of all air operations in Punjab

The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 within a 15-kilometre radius of airports and air force bases across the province — from June 5 to 20 — in a bid to ensure flight safety, especially keeping in view the upcoming Eidul Azha.

The disposal of meat close to the airports in the aftermath of Eidul Azha — to be celebrated later this week — often attracts birds to the site, posing a serious threat to flight safety, passengers and nearby surroundings. Awareness campaigns have been launched in recent years to avoid the possibility of such incidents.

In a notification issued by Punjab’s home department, it was detailed that under Section 144, the following activities will remain banned within a 15-km radius of all airports and airbases: pigeon-flying, fireworks, use of drones and laser lights, and the dumping of sacrificial waste and Sadqa meat. The ban will remain in place till June 20.

The banned activities were termed as a “serious threat to flight operations” and the decision has been taken to ensure the protection of human lives and property.

All deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure special cleanliness arrangements at airports and their surrounding areas.

In recent years, there have been multiple incidents of birds colliding with aircrafts in the country, disrupting flight operations.