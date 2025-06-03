E-Paper | June 03, 2025

Section 144 imposed within 15-km radius of all air operations in Punjab

Ali Waqar Published June 3, 2025 Updated June 3, 2025 02:09pm

The Punjab Home Department has imposed Section 144 within a 15-kilometre radius of airports and air force bases across the province — from June 5 to 20 — in a bid to ensure flight safety, especially keeping in view the upcoming Eidul Azha.

The disposal of meat close to the airports in the aftermath of Eidul Azha — to be celebrated later this week — often attracts birds to the site, posing a serious threat to flight safety, passengers and nearby surroundings. Awareness campaigns have been launched in recent years to avoid the possibility of such incidents.

In a notification issued by Punjab’s home department, it was detailed that under Section 144, the following activities will remain banned within a 15-km radius of all airports and airbases: pigeon-flying, fireworks, use of drones and laser lights, and the dumping of sacrificial waste and Sadqa meat. The ban will remain in place till June 20.

The banned activities were termed as a “serious threat to flight operations” and the decision has been taken to ensure the protection of human lives and property.

All deputy commissioners have been directed to ensure special cleanliness arrangements at airports and their surrounding areas.

In recent years, there have been multiple incidents of birds colliding with aircrafts in the country, disrupting flight operations.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Warming ties
Updated 03 Jun, 2025

Warming ties

The sudden improvement in relations appears to be largely the work of Chinese diplomacy.
Exporters’ woes
03 Jun, 2025

Exporters’ woes

WITH the next budget coming up, hosiery and garments exporters have asked for the prime minister’s support on...
Sporting success
03 Jun, 2025

Sporting success

THE euphoria following the thrilling climax of the Pakistan Super League spilled over to the next week. In fact, the...
The cost of relief
Updated 02 Jun, 2025

The cost of relief

No final agreement reached with IMF due to differences mainly on proposed increase in defence expenditure and tax cuts.
Muzzling criticism
Updated 02 Jun, 2025

Muzzling criticism

As the HRCP report rightly underscores, Peca has morphed into a blunt instrument used to silence critics, weaken fundamental freedoms.
Coastal development
02 Jun, 2025

Coastal development

A MULTIBILLION-dollar development scheme, spread over hundreds of acres, is in the works for Karachi’s coast....