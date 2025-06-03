Imaan Mazari wins World Expression Forum award for advocacy of rule of law and justice

Lawyer Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir won the World Expression Forum’s Young Inspiration Award 2025 on Monday for her efforts and work advocating for the rule of law and justice in the country.

Based in Norway, the forum aims to act as a “driving force for global cooperation to ensure freedom of expression for all”, according to its website.

The award was presented to her by Philippine Nobel Laureate Maria Ressa in the award ceremony of the forum’s annual conference in Lillehammer, Norway for her “extraordinary courage, integrity and impact in the struggle for the rule of law and justice”.

The award jury said the lawyer’s work had “inspired the local community and earned global recognition-making”.

“The recipient’s outspoken stance has made her a role model for a new generation of lawyers and students, especially women, and instilled hope and optimism in them. She’s shown that the legal profession can be a viable avenue for justice and systemic change, even in hybrid regimes,” Ressa said while presenting the award.

She said that despite continued pressure, the lawyer continued to defend Pakistan’s most vulnerable and marginalised communities.

“Her advocacy remains rooted in legal, nonviolent and ethical resistance; a principled human rights work model in one of the world’s most challenging environments. Her resilience in the face of such challenges is a testament to her courage and dedication and it calls for our continued support and empathy.”

Digital rights expert and activist Usama Khilji said he was proud of the lawyer for her “fearless courage & inspiring a generation of young people, giving them hope when there is little left”.

Rights activist Sammi Deen Baloch said she was “truly delighted” to see the “formidable defender of free speech and human rights” receive the award.

“This is a powerful international recognition of Imaan’s fearless fight for free expression and democracy in Pakistan.

“In a country where standing up for human rights and free speech comes at great risk, Imaan has remained determined. Despite threats, intimidation, and false charges, she continues to rise with courage defending truth, justice, and the fundamental right to speak freely.”