E-Paper | June 02, 2025

First polio case in GB takes this year’s countrywide tally to 11

Rukhsana Khan | Imtiaz Ali Taj Published June 2, 2025 Updated June 2, 2025 12:12pm

The first case of wild poliovirus has been reported in Gilgit-Baltistan, bringing the national total to 11 this year, as the country continues to battle the debilitating disease.

The Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health, Islamabad has confirmed a new case of wild poliovirus in district Diamer of GB.

This is the first case of wild poliovirus reported from GB and the 11th confirmed case in Pakistan this year, said a statement by the Pakistan Polio Eradication Programme.

The third nationwide polio vaccination campaign of 2025, which began on 26 May, concluded yesterday, successfully reaching over 45 million children under five years of age across 159 districts, including high-risk areas of the country.

Polio is a highly infectious and debilitating disease with no cure. The only way to protect children is through repeated doses of the oral polio vaccine for all children under five as well as the timely completion of all vaccines offered as part of the essential immunisation schedule.

The programme called on all parents to ensure their children do not miss out on any opportunity to receive polio drops.

GB reports first case

GB Health Secretary Asifullah Khan confirmed that a 23-month-old child has been diagnosed with poliovirus in Tangir area of district Diamer.

He said that the child has not travelled outside the area, however, the virus strain has been confirmed to originate from Liaquatabad area of Karachi.

Khan observed that there is a record of administering polio drops to the child. However, he added that child was not provided with the vaccines given after immediately after birth.

To a question, the health secretary said that the department has not announced the detection of the polio virus to the public but the case has been confirmed. Before the latest case, there has been no reported case of poliovirus in GB and the region was declared a polio-free zone.

Pakistan is one of the last two countries in the world, alongside Afghanistan, where polio remains endemic. Despite global efforts to eradicate the virus, challenges such as security issues, vaccine hesitancy, and misinformation have slowed progress.

Last year, the country reported more than 70 polio cases, with the virus detected in around 90 districts.

This year’s first nationwide polio vaccination campaign was held in February, followed by a fractional IPV-OPV Polio (injectable polio vaccine) campaign in Quetta and Karachi on Feb 20 and 22, respectively. Around one million children were targeted for vaccination in this campaign.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

The cost of relief
Updated 02 Jun, 2025

The cost of relief

No final agreement reached with IMF due to differences mainly on proposed increase in defence expenditure and tax cuts.
Muzzling criticism
Updated 02 Jun, 2025

Muzzling criticism

As the HRCP report rightly underscores, Peca has morphed into a blunt instrument used to silence critics, weaken fundamental freedoms.
Coastal development
02 Jun, 2025

Coastal development

A MULTIBILLION-dollar development scheme, spread over hundreds of acres, is in the works for Karachi’s coast....
Crypto fever
01 Jun, 2025

Crypto fever

THE government must check its enthusiasm. The speed with which it is moving on cryptocurrency adoption has created a...
Overzealous justice
Updated 01 Jun, 2025

Overzealous justice

Unity will be hard to achieve if PTI is hounded by lawfare, using legal instruments meant for hardcore terrorists.
Refuge for journalists
01 Jun, 2025

Refuge for journalists

AFGHANISTAN’S journalists have access to the news but not the freedom to report it. Fear grips them and others who...