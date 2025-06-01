E-Paper | June 01, 2025

DawnMedia plans second Breathe Pakistan international climate change conference

Dawn Report Published June 1, 2025 Updated June 1, 2025 07:37am

KARACHI: Building on the success of its inaugural conference, DawnMedia on Saturday announced the ‘Second Breathe Pakistan International Climate Change Conference’ to be held on April 15-16, 2026.

The first edition of Breathe Pakistan sparked national dialogue and global collaboration around vital climate challenges — from climate justice and finance to renewable energy transitions, disaster risk reduction, and inclusive public-private partnerships.

It emphasised the crucial roles of accountability, media engagement, and the empowerment of women and smallholder farmers in building climate resilience, according to a press release.

Pakistan remains increasingly vulnerable to the devastating effects of climate change, facing record-breaking heatwaves, destructive hail and windstorms, water scarcity, and extreme weather events that threaten lives, infrastructure, and livelihoods.

As climate challenges intensify, DawnMedia continues to bring this critical issue to the forefront through the following ways.

Raising awareness: Increasing awareness around critical issues such as water scarcity, air pollution, and deforestation to mobilise public action to combat climate change.

Impactful journalism: Leveraging multimedia platforms through in-depth articles, documentaries, podcasts, and TV/radio explainers to keep climate discourse at the forefront.

Engaging children: Involving children in the climate conversation through interactive activities and storytelling on tree plantation, recycling, and water conservation to cultivate lifelong environmental stewardship.

Strategic collaborations: Building and strengthening partnerships with the public and private sectors, as well as government institutions, to sustain momentum and drive meaningful change for a sustainable Pakistan.

“The fight against climate change must continue,” says a DawnMedia spokesperson. “Through awareness, education, and collaboration, we can forge a sustainable future.”

The Breathe Pakistan 2026 conference will further amplify these efforts, convening global and local leaders to accelerate actionable solutions.

Published in Dawn, June 1st, 2025

Breathe Pakistan
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Crypto fever
01 Jun, 2025

Crypto fever

THE government must check its enthusiasm. The speed with which it is moving on cryptocurrency adoption has created a...
Overzealous justice
Updated 01 Jun, 2025

Overzealous justice

AN Islamabad antiterrorism court has handed out varying sentences to 12 individuals, including a PTI National...
Refuge for journalists
01 Jun, 2025

Refuge for journalists

AFGHANISTAN’S journalists have access to the news but not the freedom to report it. Fear grips them and others who...
Security threats
Updated 31 May, 2025

Security threats

Pakistan’s elevation of diplomatic relations with Afghanistan to ambassadorial level should help improve matters.
Why just K-Electric?
31 May, 2025

Why just K-Electric?

NEPRA has taken serious note of relentless and excessive power blackouts exceeding 12 hours a day in Karachi during...
Save the girls
31 May, 2025

Save the girls

SOME traditions that hinder individual progress are a heavy cross for society to bear. In Pakistan’s deeply...