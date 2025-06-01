DawnMedia plans second Breathe Pakistan international climate change conference

KARACHI: Building on the success of its inaugural conference, DawnMedia on Saturday announced the ‘Second Breathe Pakistan International Climate Change Conference’ to be held on April 15-16, 2026.

The first edition of Breathe Pakistan sparked national dialogue and global collaboration around vital climate challenges — from climate justice and finance to renewable energy transitions, disaster risk reduction, and inclusive public-private partnerships.

It emphasised the crucial roles of accountability, media engagement, and the empowerment of women and smallholder farmers in building climate resilience, according to a press release.

Pakistan remains increasingly vulnerable to the devastating effects of climate change, facing record-breaking heatwaves, destructive hail and windstorms, water scarcity, and extreme weather events that threaten lives, infrastructure, and livelihoods.

As climate challenges intensify, DawnMedia continues to bring this critical issue to the forefront through the following ways.

Raising awareness: Increasing awareness around critical issues such as water scarcity, air pollution, and deforestation to mobilise public action to combat climate change.

Impactful journalism: Leveraging multimedia platforms through in-depth articles, documentaries, podcasts, and TV/radio explainers to keep climate discourse at the forefront.

Engaging children: Involving children in the climate conversation through interactive activities and storytelling on tree plantation, recycling, and water conservation to cultivate lifelong environmental stewardship.

Strategic collaborations: Building and strengthening partnerships with the public and private sectors, as well as government institutions, to sustain momentum and drive meaningful change for a sustainable Pakistan.

“The fight against climate change must continue,” says a DawnMedia spokesperson. “Through awareness, education, and collaboration, we can forge a sustainable future.”

The Breathe Pakistan 2026 conference will further amplify these efforts, convening global and local leaders to accelerate actionable solutions.

