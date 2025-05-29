Pakistan, Iran to keep border open 24/7 for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that Pakistan and Iran had agreed to keep their shared border open round the clock during Muha­rram and Arbaeen.

The understanding was reached during a meeting in Tehran between Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi and his Ira­nian counterpart, Eska­ndar Momeni. The discussions focused particularly on the movement and welfare of pilgrims, the ministry said.

According to an official statement, Mr Momeni said the Iranian government “will provide boarding and lodging facilities in Mashhad for 5,000 Pakistani pilgrims”. Also, Iran “will make special arrangements from the border to Iraq for them,” he said, adding that serving the pilgrims is considered a “religious duty”.

Both countries also agreed to establish a hotline to resolve issues concerning pilgrims swiftly. A trilateral conference of the interior ministries of Pakistan, Iran, and Iraq will be convened in Mashhad before Arbaeen to discuss matters related to Pakistani pilgrims. The ministers also agreed to increase the number of flights to ensure pilgrim’s safety and convenience.

Discussions also included sending pilgrims via sea routes to Iran and Iraq. Furthermore, the leaders talked about strengthening Pakistan-Iran relations and mutual cooperation in various fields, including curbing illegal immigration, human trafficking, and drug control, with an agreement to enhance coordination for better border security management.

The Iranian interior minister emphasised that Iran and Pakistan enjoy “excellent relations” and that “Pakistan’s security is of utmost importance to Iran”.

Talks also covered the release of Iranian fishermen detained after they unintentionally entered Pakistani territorial waters. Mr Naqvi assured full cooperation in this regard at the request of his Iranian counterpart.

He expressed gratitude to the Iranian government for facilitating the pilgrims and said the establishment of a hotline would “help resolve issues promptly.”

Attending from the Iranian side were Deputy Interior Minister Ali Akbar Pourjamshidian, Deputy Minister Nader Yar Ahmadi, Adviser Hadian, Governor General of Sistan and Baluchestan Mansour Bager, and Colonel Javaheri, Head of International Affairs at the Ministry of Interior.

FIA director general and senior officers from Pakistan also attended the meeting.

