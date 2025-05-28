E-Paper | May 28, 2025

Kuwait lifts 19-year visa ban on Pakistanis

Abdullah Momand Published May 28, 2025 Updated May 28, 2025 06:59pm

Kuwait lifted a 19-year visa ban on Pakistani citizens and resumed issuing a wide range of visas to Pakistani nationals, the government said on Tuesday.

The country had stopped issuing visas in 2011 to citizens of Pakistan, Iran, Syria and Afghanistan, citing difficult security conditions in the countries. Since then, Pakistan made several attempts to get visas restored for Pakistani citizens but to no avail. Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, during his visit to Kuwait in 2017, had also pleaded Pakistan’s case and requested for restoration of visas for Pakistani citizens.

In May 2021, Kuwait decided to resume granting visas to Pakistani families and businessmen. It was also decided during the meeting that Kuwait would issue technical visas for Pakistani workers in medical and oil fields.

According to a post on X by the government, Kuwait has now resumed the issuance of work, family, visit, tourist, and business visas, which it termed “a major diplomatic achievement and a step towards deeper bilateral cooperation.”

Pakistan’s ambassador to Kuwait Dr Zaffar Iqbal also issued a statement on the resumption of visas, saying: “Community members have already begun receiving approvals, marking a positive step forward,” he said.

Separately, the ambassador revealed that Pakistan and Kuwait are in the advanced stages of finalising a new labour memorandum of understanding (MoU).

Pakistan established diplomatic relations with Kuwait in October 1963. Since then, the two countries have maintained cordial relations and cooperated at various international fora, including the United Nations, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, and the Financial Action Task Force, among others. According to the Kuwaiti government estimates, the emirate hosts around 95,000 Pakistani nationals.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Budget strategy
Updated 28 May, 2025

Budget strategy

Reforms focused on increasing the tax base for boosting tax-to-GDP ratio to a globally acceptable range can be a strategic measure.
Lies & politics
28 May, 2025

Lies & politics

FOR journalists, it is something many dream about. The job of reporting crime and corruption could be made much...
Killing journalists
Updated 28 May, 2025

Killing journalists

AMID constant sociopolitical turmoil, Pakistan’s journalists have been under siege for long. As attempts to...
Diplomatic blitzkrieg
Updated 27 May, 2025

Diplomatic blitzkrieg

The fact is that in the current circumstances, Pakistan has strong talking points.
Power move
27 May, 2025

Power move

THE plans are, no doubt, quite ambitious. Whether or not they are realistic is a different question altogether. For...
Qalandars triumph
27 May, 2025

Qalandars triumph

A PAKISTAN Super League season that had to be halted and then restarted, losing some star power in the process,...