PM Shehbaz arrives in Iran to continue four-nation tour

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday arrived in Iran after completing a two-day visit to Turkiye, state broadcaster PTV News reported.

The PM is on a four-nation tour to friendly countries, where he will express his gratitude for supporting Pakistan during the recent military escalation with India.

During his time in Turkiye, he had a delegation-level meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, where he thanked Turkiye for their support during the recent conflict and discussed bilateral trade and investment between the two nations.

According to PTV News, the PM touched down at Tehran’s Mehrabad Airport, where he was received by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni, Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan Reza Amiri Moqadam, Pakistani Ambassador to Iran Mudassar Tipu, and senior diplomatic officials.

“Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir, Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Federal Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatemi are part of the delegation accompanying the Prime Minister on his visit to Iran,” the broadcaster wrote in a post on X.

PM Shehbaz will meet Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian at Saadabad Palace in the Iranian capital, where he will “thank the Iranian President and people for promoting bilateral cooperation between the two countries, supporting Pakistan in the recent war imposed on Pakistan by India, and for their efforts for peace in South Asia”, according to PTV News.

The PM and his delegation will also meet Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei “to discuss bilateral matters as well as important regional issues”.

Earlier, the state broadcaster reported that PM Shehbaz was seen off by senior Turkish officials at Istanbul Airport today.

“Turkish Defense Minister Yashar Guler, Deputy Governor of Istanbul Ilker Haktankacmaz Burhan Kayaturk, President of the Pakistan-Turkiye Cultural Association, Yousuf Junaid, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Turkiye, Numan Aslam, Consul General in Istanbul, senior Turkish government officials, and Pakistani diplomats stationed in Turkiye saw off the Prime Minister at Istanbul Airport,” PTV News said in a post on X.

“The purpose of the Prime Minister’s visit was to thank the people of Turkiye, and especially President Erdogan, for their strong cooperation and support in the recent tensions between Pakistan and India,” the post added.