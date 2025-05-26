Bilal Bin Saqib appointed special assistant to PM on blockchain and crypto

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed Pakistan Crypto Council (PCC) Chief Executive Officer Bilal Bin Saqib as his special assistant on blockchain and cryptocurrency, with the status of a minister of state.

On February 25, the finance ministry had announced it was considering “establishing a National Crypto Council” to adopt emerging digital currencies in line with global trends. It later appointed Saqib as chief executive officer of the PPC.

According to a press release issued today, Saqib will now be responsible for developing a comprehensive, FATF-compliant regulatory framework for digital assets, launching Bitcoin mining initiatives, and overseeing blockchain integration in governance, finance, and land records.

Additionally, he will also facilitate “licensing and oversight of virtual asset service providers (VASPs)” and champion “investor protection and Web3 ecosystem growth” in the country.

According to Forbes, Saqib — who is part of their ‘30 under 30’ list — is the cofounder of Tayaba, which the publication describes as “a social enterprise that aims to provide solutions to the water crisis in Pakistan”.

He also received his MBE in 2023 for contributions to the UK’s National Health Service, the statement added.

An MBE, which stands for “Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire”, is awarded for an outstanding achievement or service to the community which has had a long-term, significant impact.

According to the statement today, this appointment reflected the country’s “commitment to aligning with global trends”.

“Just as the United States has brought leaders like David Sacks — appointed by Donald Trump as the White House AI and Crypto Czar — into its digital policy framework, Pakistan is taking a forward-thinking approach by empowering a youth leader to help steer national strategy in emerging technologies,” the statement read.

The press release also stated that the country stood at a “critical digital crossroads” — with it consistently ranking in the top 10 globally for crypto adoption, according to the 2023 Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index.

It noted Pakistan currently had 40 million crypto users and an annual crypto trading volume exceeding $300 billion.

Additionally, it added that the “nation produces around 40,000 IT graduates annually and boasts the 4th largest freelancer market worldwide”.

According to Saqib, “Pakistan’s unique demographic and digital landscape offers an unprecedented opportunity to leapfrog into the future of technology—where blockchain and crypto will drive economic growth, innovation, and global competitiveness.”