Citizens, authorities on alert amid heavy rain across Punjab

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) urged citizens and provincial authorities to remain alert as heavy rain lashed several parts of Punjab on Saturday.

PDMA Director General (DG) Irfan Ali Kathia directed deputy commissioners and rescue agencies across the province to remain alert amid reports of wind and rain in various districts of Punjab, a statement by the PDMA said.

“Relevant departments to be on alert to deal with emergency situations,” the statement read, adding that the provincial control room and all district emergency operation centres have also been alerted.

The situation was being monitored 24/7 in the PDMA control room, DG Kathia said.

He added, “Citizens should be careful and stay away from electric poles and hanging wires.

“Stay in safe places to avoid lightning. Never stay in open places during bad weather and lightning. Avoid unnecessary travel and drive slowly.”

PDMA spokesperson Mazhar Hussain said, “The public can call PDMA helpline 1129 for assistance.”

Motorway Police spokesperson Syed Imran Ahmed said that M2 Motorway from Thokar to Kot Momin, M3 Motorway from Faizpur to Darkhana and Lahore-Sialkot Motorway were all closed due to the severe weather.

“Motorways are closed to ensure public safety and safe travel,” he added.

WASA DG Ghufran Ahmed also said, “All staff and machinery were instructed to remain on full alert. Pumps and staff will remain ready at all underpasses.”

Separately, the roof of a local factory in Sheikhupura collapsed due to a strong wind, killing a worker from Sadiqabad and seriously injuring five others, state media Pakistan Television reported.

The report stated that Rescue 1122 teams pulled out the dead body and the injured from the rubble and shifted them to the Sheikhupura District Headquarters Hospital.

A day earlier, the PDMA issued an alert about wind and dust storms in different areas of Punjab.

It said that the wind and dust storms would continue today with a possibility of rain in Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Jhelum, Gujranwala, Lahore, Kasur, Sialkot, Narowal, Faisalabad, Okara, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Khushab, Sargodha and Mianwali.

There would be rain in the south Punjab areas, including Multan, Dera Ghazi Khan, Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar, it added.