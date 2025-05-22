E-Paper | May 22, 2025

Govt sets up digital assets authority as per FATF requirement

Khaleeq Kiani Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 08:41am

ISLAMABAD: The government on Wednesday announced establishing a Pakistan Digital Assets Authority (PDAA) to regulate and accelerate the Virtual Asset Economy comp­liant with the Fina­ncial Action Task Force (FATF) safeguards.

In a statement, the Ministry of Finance said it was initiating a comprehensive strategy to regulate digital assets and accelerate the growth of Pakistan’s virtual asset economy. On the recommendations of the Pak­istan Cryptocurrency Cou­ncil (PCC), a dedicated body, ‘Pakistan Digital Assets Authority’, would regulate blockchain-based financial infrastructure to ensure the FATF-comp­liant innovation, economic inclusion, and responsible adoption of digital assets, it said.

“Pakistan must regulate not just to catch up — but to lead. With the PDAA, we are creating a future-ready framework that protects consumers, invites global investment, and puts Pakistan at the forefront of financial innovation,” said Finance Minister and PCC Chairman Muhammad Aurangzeb.

He said PDAA would serve as a specialised regulatory body with a clear mandate to oversee licensing, compliance, and innovation within the digital asset ecosystem. It will regulate exchanges, custodians, wallets, tokenised platforms, stablecoins, and DeFi applications — all under a single, agile framework.

The strategic decision aligns Pakistan with other forward-thinking economies such as the UAE, Japan, Singapore and Hong Kong — all of which have established digital assets regulators to foster innovation while ensuring compliance with global financial norms.

The PDAA is expected to regulate more than $25 billion informal crypto market, enable tokenisation of national assets and government debt, provide legal clarity to global and local investors and facilitate monetisation of Pakistan’s surplus electricity through regulated Bitcoin mining.

The Authority is also expected to empower the youth and startups to build blockchain-based solutions at scale. With the proposed PDAA, Pakistan is signalling its intent to become a competitive player in the global digital economy, inviting responsible innovation and building trust with investors, entrepreneurs, and international partners.

“This is not just about crypto — it’s about rewriting our financial future, expanding access, and creating new export channels through tokenisation, digital finance, and Web3 innovation,” said Bilal Bin Saqib, CEO of Pakistan Crypto Council — a body created a couple of months ago to guide cryptocurrency business in the country.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Khuzdar atrocity
Updated 22 May, 2025

Khuzdar atrocity

A process of reconciliation is sorely needed in the province, solely militarised response will be insufficient.
Budget and climate
22 May, 2025

Budget and climate

THE government’s plan to present a climate-focused budget for the next fiscal year is a paradigm shift in national...
Justice for Noor
22 May, 2025

Justice for Noor

THE death penalty awarded to Zahir Jaffar for the brutal killing of Noor Mukadam in 2021 has been upheld by the...
Gaza’s horror
Updated 21 May, 2025

Gaza’s horror

The quickest way to stop the bloodshed would be for the US to immediately halt all military and financial aid to Israel.
Climate planning
21 May, 2025

Climate planning

ALTHOUGH the effects of climate change manifest themselves throughout the year, they seem particularly more...
Failed auction
21 May, 2025

Failed auction

THE poor response to the government’s bid to sell three redundant thermal power plants indicates the investors’...