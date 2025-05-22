E-Paper | May 22, 2025

Charity hospital in Karachi comes under mob attack

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published May 22, 2025 Updated May 22, 2025 10:30am

KARACHI: A mob stormed a charity hospital in Landhi, beat the staff, damaged ambulances and machinery on Wednesday, the hospital administration said.

Prof Dr Tipu Sultan, who heads the 250-bed hospital in Kohi Goth, told Dawn that around three weeks ago, a woman from a nearby village had given birth at the health facility.

She suffered complications and was referred to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where she remained under treatment for a week and died on Tuesday.

He said on Wednesday scores of people from nearby villages attacked the hospital, beat the staff with sticks and stones, damaged ambulances parked there and the health facility.

Dr Sultan said he and his colleagues had established the hospital several years ago, where quality treatment was being provided free of cost.

He said that the incident extremely saddened him. He said it was the second hospital in the world where treatment of fistula was being provided to women free of cost.

Dr Sultan, who was a former principal of the Dow Medical College, lamented that if such ‘hooliganism’ prevailed, who would provide services to the community.

Published in Dawn, May 22nd, 2025

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Khuzdar atrocity
Updated 22 May, 2025

Khuzdar atrocity

A process of reconciliation is sorely needed in the province, solely militarised response will be insufficient.
Budget and climate
22 May, 2025

Budget and climate

THE government’s plan to present a climate-focused budget for the next fiscal year is a paradigm shift in national...
Justice for Noor
22 May, 2025

Justice for Noor

THE death penalty awarded to Zahir Jaffar for the brutal killing of Noor Mukadam in 2021 has been upheld by the...
Gaza’s horror
Updated 21 May, 2025

Gaza’s horror

The quickest way to stop the bloodshed would be for the US to immediately halt all military and financial aid to Israel.
Climate planning
21 May, 2025

Climate planning

ALTHOUGH the effects of climate change manifest themselves throughout the year, they seem particularly more...
Failed auction
21 May, 2025

Failed auction

THE poor response to the government’s bid to sell three redundant thermal power plants indicates the investors’...