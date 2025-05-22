Charity hospital in Karachi comes under mob attack

KARACHI: A mob stormed a charity hospital in Landhi, beat the staff, damaged ambulances and machinery on Wednesday, the hospital administration said.

Prof Dr Tipu Sultan, who heads the 250-bed hospital in Kohi Goth, told Dawn that around three weeks ago, a woman from a nearby village had given birth at the health facility.

She suffered complications and was referred to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where she remained under treatment for a week and died on Tuesday.

He said on Wednesday scores of people from nearby villages attacked the hospital, beat the staff with sticks and stones, damaged ambulances parked there and the health facility.

Dr Sultan said he and his colleagues had established the hospital several years ago, where quality treatment was being provided free of cost.

He said that the incident extremely saddened him. He said it was the second hospital in the world where treatment of fistula was being provided to women free of cost.

Dr Sultan, who was a former principal of the Dow Medical College, lamented that if such ‘hooliganism’ prevailed, who would provide services to the community.

